Ariana Grande's brother channels exotic Joe in the wild musical & # 39; Tiger King & # 39;

Frankie Grande delivers 'Husband Number 2' as he joins the online musical 'Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness' created by Broadway writer/producer Andrew Lippa.

Frankie Grande is the last star to join online "Tiger King: The Musical (A parody)"madness.

Ariana GrandeFrankie's brother voiced the project, created by Andrew Lippa – who previously created Broadway shows, including "The Addams family"and"Big fish"

His new concept focuses on the history of Exotic Joe, the star of "Tiger King: murder, chaos and madness"who ran a popular illegal zoo in Oklahoma and was sentenced to 22 years in prison for conspiring to kill an animal rights activist Carole Baskin and other wildlife violations.

In the last song, "Husband Number 2", Frankie takes on the role of Joe's late husband. Travis Maldonadoputting on terrible fake tattoos and a tongue clip on her cheek.

Frankie plays Travis, as well as Joe, and her number one husband, the shirtless John Finlay, shouting hilarious lines, which included: "I wasn't gay but I didn't care / you were a famous millionaire / and then / I said I'd take it."

A stuffed tiger also appears, and at the end of the clip Frankie appears as Carole Baskin, who became a hit with fans amid conspiracy theories, murdered her late husband, and fed him tigers.

He is not the first star to join the production. Kristin Chenoweth she previously played Carole, complete with cat ears, "Beanie Babies" and Netflix star catchphrase "Hey all you cool cats and kittens."