Roommates though we've all been in quarantine that hasn't stopped some celebrities from finding a love connection. You know our business is everyone's business and we do some research and find out that Kyle and Winnie have been discreet (obviously not short enough) kicking them while they should be social spacers! If you are not familiar with Kyle Kuzma, he is an NBA player and plays alongside LeBron James in the Los Angeles Lakers, he is also FOINE. And we already know supermodel Winnie Harlow! The last thing we hear is that she and Wiz Khalifa have a little moment, but it seems like Winnie is back on these streets, coronavirus or not.

Let's start with exhibit A, flirty comments that have been leaving under each other's photos:

Winnie has also been dropping a cute comment on Kyle's photos, see below:

Annex B: The puppy. Now, Kyle got an adorable white puppy not too long ago and it looks like the cute puppy has already met Winnie. He uploaded a photo of herself in "someone's,quot; car with a white puppy on her lap, see that below:

Oddly, the same adorable puppy was riding in the passenger seat right next to Kyle. Coincidence? I do not think so!

And for our final evidence, Attachment C: An Instagram story of Winnie playing the giant Jenga posted by who. Kyle Kuzma.

Listen, when you dress up so cozy in a "friend's,quot; house … that's not your first time there. That's all I say! Anyway, drink this tea tasty, since we don't officially know its state, BUT where there is smoke, there is fire. To be honest, this pairing is cute! Let me find out that our Winnie and Kyle are a fledgling watch, fine! I'm here for it, are you?

