Are Sofia Richie and Scott Disick still together after their reprimand in rehab?

Are Sofia Richie and Scott Disick still together after their recent rehabilitation period? That's the question on many people's minds after Disick reportedly entered rehab to seek treatment for ongoing emotional problems stemming from the death of his parents. Scott lost his parents together in 2013 when his father passed away three months after his mother. Fans watched Scott's relationship with ex-partner Kourtney Kardashian and his younger girlfriend, Sofía Richie, with scrutiny and curiosity. Scott and Kourtney continue to be the parents of their three children together and Kourtney has endeavored to welcome and include Sofia Richie in their family. Now Nick Markus reports that the two will work together to support Scott as he goes through this difficult time.

When someone is struggling with problems, whether it's alcoholism, substance abuse, depression, anxiety, or mental illness, it can affect those around them. Some are concerned that Sofia is too young to spend her time helping Scott overcome his problems. Scott Disick is 36 years old and Sofia Richie is only 21 years old. Scott and Kourtney have three children and, as Scott's girlfriend, she has an important role in their lives. She is 11 years older than Scott and Kourtney's oldest son, Mason Disick.

ME! News spoke to a source who intervened in the situation. The source stated the following upon departure.

“They've been through a lot together and Sofia has seen Scott go through difficult times with his state of mind over the years. She was very proud of him when he agreed to get help and expressed that she would be there to help him every step of the way. They have a solid relationship and Sofia would not shy away from him when she is in a vulnerable state like this. "

What do you think about Scott Disick and Sofia Richie's relationship? Do you think he is too young to deal with the kind of stress and problems that will come along with Scott's problems that he is dealing with? Do you think they will stay together?

