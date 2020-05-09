Apple will reopen some stores in the US USA Next week with health checks – Latest news

%MINIFYHTML074ab6e65291f795a2d25bc52e6094bd15%

San Francisco: Apple is slated to reopen some retail stores in the United States next week, with additional security procedures including temperature controls, social distancing, and facial covers to ensure customers and employees remain healthy.

Apple's retail stores in the United States have been closed since mid-March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We are excited to begin reopening stores in the United States next week, starting with some stores in Idaho, South Carolina, Alabama and Alaska," an Apple representative told CNBC.

"Our new social distance protocol allows a limited number of store visitors at a time, so there may be a delay for customers without an appointment. We recommend, when possible, that customers shop online for contactless delivery or store pickup. " the company said.



However, there are only six retail stores in the US states. USA Where Apple is reopening. Apple operates 271 stores in the US USA And more than 500 worldwide.

"More than 70 stores in Asia, Europe and Australia are open after closing to help combat the new coronavirus outbreak," reports The Verge.

Apple said its teams constantly monitor local health data and government guidance.

"We have missed our customers and look forward to offering our support. With many working and learning from home, our primary focus will be to provide service and support at the Genius Bar," the company said.