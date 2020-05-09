Apple to reopen a handful of stores in the United States next week

Apple's retail stores in the United States have been closed since mid-March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the company will begin opening some of them next week. "We are excited to begin reopening stores in the United States next week, starting with some stores in Idaho, South Carolina, Alabama and Alaska," an Apple representative told CNBC. “Our new social distance protocol allows a limited number of visitors to the store at a time, so there may be a delay for customers without an appointment. We recommend, where possible, that customers shop online for contactless delivery or store pickup. "

%MINIFYHTML7c5655745c23facc0e8bcda9e626c28017%

There are only six Apple stores across all of those states, as CNBC points out, so this is a small-scale return that will allow the company to monitor things closely and apply what it learns as more locations welcome customers again. . Apple operates 271 stores in the United States and more than 500 worldwide. More than 70 stores in Asia, Europe and Australia are open after closing to help combat the new coronavirus outbreak. Apple was the fastest to re-establish operations at its China locations after signs that the virus was under control there. It will probably be some time before Apple stores return in major cities. CEO Tim Cook said Bloomberg that "only a few,quot; openings in the United States are planned for the first half of May.

%MINIFYHTML7c5655745c23facc0e8bcda9e626c28018%

As has been the case with the reopening of the Apple store in other countries, US retail employees. USA They will have access to temperature controls and must wear face masks. Facial covers will also be provided to clients. The company says that in these early days, stores will focus on product repairs. A good number of people are likely to have lost their devices at the Genius Bar after the abrupt closure across the country, even with Apple giving select customers a chance to get back the repairs completed before stores closed their doors.

Here is Apple's full statement as it works to regain its retail presence in the United States: