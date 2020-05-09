Antioch High Senior turns tragic car accident into miraculous success story – Up News Info San Francisco

ANTIOCH (KPIX) – Last year, Willie Logan IV, 17, nearly died from a major car accident, but the Antioch High School graduate in 2020 made the tragedy a motivation to succeed in life.

Initially, Logan didn't think he would graduate, much less graduate on time in June. He credits his people (family, friends, and school) for overcoming their devastating wounds.

"I was actually accepted into nine colleges and with two scholarships," said Logan.

To understand why that's significant, let's go back to January 11, 2019. The van carrying Logan and five other teens crashed into a tree and killed two girls. Logan broke multiple bones throughout his body. The force of the impact ripped off his left leg.

"It took me a long time to get over (lose) my leg," Logan said as he showed off his prosthetic leg.

His brain was so damaged that he couldn't speak. To this day, his speech remains a work in progress, and short-term memory remains a major problem.

"I used to not know what 2 plus 2 was," Logan said.

"Logan had to be recovered. He needed to learn to take care of himself again, use the bathroom, walk, "said his mother, Michelle Logan.

But the three-sports athlete refused to give up. Instead, he put even more effort not only in his rehabilitation, but also in his classes.

Logan Antioch High School's coaches, counselors, and teachers also spent extra time with him to make sure he had all the support he needed. Mom Michelle and Dad Willie Logan III said the young Logan's faith also helped him keep his smile.

"To see where he was and where he is now, it's hard not to be, you know, completely overwhelmed with excitement and appreciation," said Michelle.

Logan played baseball, soccer, and ran before the car accident. He is not ready to give up on sports, especially baseball.

"(Baseball is) much more than a love, it's more like a passion. I have a lot of space to perform, to show. So I feel like a superhero when I'm on the field," said Logan.

Some would say he's already a superhero, from being in a coma 16 months ago to now receiving nine letters of acceptance from the university. After consulting with her family, she decided to stay close to home to continue her rehabilitation. You will attend your local community college.

"I can't wait to flip the tassel. That tassel was worth it," said Logan, with a big smile.

Logan can't run, yet. He said that he will continue to strengthen his mind and body. He hopes to one day try out for the baseball team at his university.