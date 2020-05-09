Antibodies from this animal can kill the coronavirus – BGR

Antibodies obtained from llamas can be adapted for human use in cases of COVID-19 in humans.

The researchers say the antibodies can neutralize the new coronavirus's ability to bind to cells, a critical process that allows the virus to enter cells and replicate.

The antibodies could be used to make drugs that would work just like the plasma transfusions of COVID-19 survivors.

Llamas, the beautiful beasts that even Disney used for one of its animated features, could have one of the answers to solve the new coronavirus pandemic. They can generate a strong antibody that can kill the new virus, and scientists think they can adapt it for a treatment that would provide the same kind of results as a plasma transfusion of COVID-19 survivors.

In the past few days alone, we discussed eight separate projects to create monoclonal antibody drugs. Five teams are working on such therapies in the United States, and one of the drugs could be ready this summer. We also inform you of similar efforts in Israel, Japan and the Netherlands, where doctors have also been studying the same concept. Since then, a new study came out from researchers at the University of Texas, the National Institutes of Health and the University of Ghent in Belgium that says that flame antibodies can neutralize the spike protein in the SARS-CoV-2 virus that binds to human cells and allows the coronavirus to replicate within the body.

The research builds on previous findings for SARS-CoV-1 and MERS-CoV, the viruses responsible for the SARS and MERS outbreaks, The hill The researchers used two copies of the flame antibodies that worked on previous SARS infections and found that the resulting compound can neutralize the spike protein and stop the infection.

"While we were working on this project, the new SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus emerged, and the spike proteins are quite similar between SARS-CoV-2 and the original SARS," said the associate professor of molecular biosciences at UT -Austin Jason McLellan Austin American statesman. "We thought that maybe this nanobody if we isolated it would also bind to this one." The research was published in The cell daily.

The theory may seem unusual and somewhat ironic. One animal transmitted this disease to humans based on all available evidence, and another animal could help kill the virus in infected patients.

McLellan believes that a flame antibody medication could even be used to offer temporary immunity to people at risk. "Right after the injection, they will basically have immunity to that virus. Maybe it will decrease over time, after a certain number of months, but they immediately become immune," he said. However, this drug would not be a vaccine.

The interesting thing is that the American and Belgian researchers working on this flame antibody theory are not alone. Remember the antibody research from Japan I was referring to earlier? It is based on the same concept of camelid VHH antibody, from our coverage earlier this week:

Researchers from Kitasato University in Japan worked with Kao and biotech startup Epsilon Molecular Engineering to develop a candidate antibody they call VHH, for Nikkei. VHH is apparently derived from camelids that are one-tenth the size of conventional antibodies and cheaper to produce. Kao used microorganisms to produce the antibody after Epsilon identified the sequence information for VHH. Kao has used microorganisms for the manufacture of detergents before, the report notes.

Llamas are not just magnificent animals that deserve their own Disney animation, they are part of the camelid family alongside camels and other beasts. That said, it is unclear if and when flame antibody-based medications will be used to treat COVID-19. Clinical trials for a finished drug would have to show that it is effective in patients with COVID-19. But the fact that several teams around the world are studying this idea is exciting and reassuring.

The Belgian team will soon start animal testing and as long as everything goes well, human trials will start in about two months. If the drug is efficient, the antibodies can be artificially cultured in large quantities.

Image source: Zsolt Czegledi / EPA-EFE / Shutterstock