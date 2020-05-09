Angelina Jolie's kids plan to 'treat her like a queen' on Mother's Day!

The actress is the mother of six children, so there is no doubt that Mother's Day is always a very exciting and special holiday for her. That said, Angelina Jolie is currently in quarantine with her six children, to her great enthusiasm, and an internal report states that they will "treat her like a queen,quot; tomorrow!

%MINIFYHTML4247c55c1164e2cba0d4074c07c9a3cc15%

The source shared through HollywoodLife what they had planned for the special day!

‘Angelina will have all of her children with her on Mother's Day this year and that is unexpected because Maddox was supposed to be in school (in Korea). Therefore, it is an added gift to have them all with her and she does not take it for granted. Children will treat her like a queen on Mother's Day. They always do it ".

They shared with the same news outlet that young people always cook for her and there will also be many handmade cards, which are her favorites. She saves everyone, every child knows how much that means to her. "

It's safe to say that being a mother of six isn't an easy task at all, but the Hollywood actress has always made it look like it is!

Angelina is always caught on camera by paparazzi who take her family on all kinds of trips, as well as shopping, and she really enjoys spending time with the children.

However, she was not always sure that she would do well as a mother.

In an essay he wrote for the Time Parent Newsletter last month, he opened up about it and also addressed the COVID-19 quarantine.

Ad %MINIFYHTML4247c55c1164e2cba0d4074c07c9a3cc16% %MINIFYHTML4247c55c1164e2cba0d4074c07c9a3cc30%

Angie confessed that ‘I was not a very stable young man. In fact, I never thought I could be anyone's mother. I still remember the decision to be a father. It was not difficult to love. It was not difficult to dedicate myself to someone and something greater than my life. "



Post views:

0 0