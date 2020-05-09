Andrew Yang loves the UFC. It just hates the way it runs.

Former Democratic presidential candidate candidate Andrew Yang hosted his bachelor party in Las Vegas in 2010 to attend the finale of "The Ultimate Fighter 12,quot;. He still watches every mixed martial arts bout he can. Still, Yang has become deeply critical of the UFC and President Dana White's treatment of their fighters.

During his run for president, Yang unveiled a policy proposal that would empower mixed martial artists to unionize and bargain collectively, the first of its kind for a presidential candidate. Yang also sought to expand the provisions of Muhammad Ali's Boxing Reform Law to cover combat sports. Passed by Congress in 2000, the Ali Act aimed to provide boxers with protection against exploitation and anti-competitive practices.

But without advocates in the White House, the way forward for Yang's proposals is arduous. In 2018, the National Labor Relations Board dismissed fighter Leslie Smith's complaint, alleging that the UFC retaliated against her for threatening to unionize. Rep. Markwayne Mullin, R-Okla., Proposed legislation in 2016 that would have amended the Ali Act, but received little support. Meanwhile, the UFC continues to press against any other provision.

UFC 249 in Jacksonville, Florida will become the first major American sport to compete live since widespread orders to stay home were issued in response to the new coronavirus pandemic. In a phone interview before the card on Saturday night, Yang spoke about how he would regulate the UFC and why fight fans should be concerned about his proposed reforms.

Q. First things first, do you have any predictions for UFC 249?

A. That is a great question. If I had to, I would have to say (Justin) Gaethje, (Henry) Cejudo, and (Francis) Ngannou. Gaethje is a little upset I guess.

Q. Is the fan in you excited for the UFC to return, or is the critic in you concerned about the organization's insistence on speeding up its return?

A. If you imagine a sport that could safely return, it would be a sport like the UFC, where there are only two fighters in the ring and one referee. It is much more difficult if you think of something like the NBA, where you have teams of 12, 15 and close people on the court. It would make sense to me that the first sport I could come back to is something like the UFC.

Q. To what extent in your presidential career did you decide to focus on this issue of empowering MMA fighters? Was it something you had thought deeply about before your career or after you started campaigning?

A. I have been a fan for a long time, and it has angered me more and more that the UFC has been exploiting fighters, including firing Leslie Smith when she was trying to organize a union. Then his complaint was crushed by the Trump administration. Meanwhile, the UFC was valued at billions and billions of dollars. They obtained a nine-figure contract with ESPN to broadcast events.

UFC fighters are paid a small fraction of what they should be paid. Their entire assessment is based on the systematic exploitation of these combatants. They are paid 10 to 15 percent of income, while the standard for any other major sport is 47 to 50 percent.

Q. Your policy proposals would be difficult to execute without an advocate at the White House to appoint members of the National Labor Relations Board responsible for reclassifying fighters as employees. Republican administrations have historically been reluctant to unionize. Still, there is no guarantee that, under a Democratic administration, enough of his NLRB nominees will respond to complaints like Smith's. Without you or a similar advocate in the White House, how do you plan to implement these changes from outside the federal government?

A. I am very sure that under a Democratic administration, we can quickly recognize the economic reality under which these fighters have been operating and we can recognize the reality that they are employees and should have the ability to organize and negotiate in a higher proportion. of sports income. I don't need to be president for that to happen. Obviously, I was running for president and would have loved to do it as president, but if there is a Democratic president, we will still make it.

Like, frankly I can call Joe (Biden). (Laughter) And say, "Hey, this is going to look like something you don't have to worry about, but let's do it for the fighters because it's the right thing to do." I am very excited to make that call.

Q. Is this a policy where you will pressure Biden to campaign?

A. Obviously for me, as a fan of the fight, it is something that is important to me. But it's not something Joe is going to campaign on, probably. It is something we will do after he becomes president.

Q. You have previously said that your appearance on Joe Rogan's podcast in early 2019 helped dramatically boost your campaign. How do you reconcile his close ties to the UFC administration with your relationship?

A. Joe's friends with many of the fighters. I am sure that in private many of them have expressed various feelings to him. I don't think his comments (regarding the willingness of UFC fighters to unionize) say he has a strong stance on this issue. But regardless, I am very happy to sit down with people who might disagree with me on a particular topic.

Q. Although some MMA fans worry about the relevant legal and political procedures, others might think that the proposed reforms are beyond the reach of their fandom. How do you correctly communicate why this issue is important in fighting fans?

A. If you are a sports fan, you will want the sport to be able to reward its athletes at an appropriate level so that you can get more talent in the sport. And also that you could watch the sport knowing that the wrestlers were being properly cared for. That they have adequate health coverage. And that they are not in the octagon any longer than they should be. Seeing a wrestlers fight when they are at their best is difficult. It is painful. But it is even worse if you think they are doing it because they simply have no other choice.