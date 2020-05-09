Andrew Garfield finds life & # 39; very strange & # 39; since it isolates itself only in the middle of a pandemic

WENN

The actor from & # 39; Amazing Spider-Man & # 39; shares tips on how to deal with stress while quarantined during continuous blockade amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

Actor Andrew Garfield He has offered his best advice for mental well-being during coronavirus blockade in a new charity video.

"The social network"Star filmed the Home Public Service Announcement (PSA) for the Child Mind Institute's special #WeThriveInside campaign, which aims to help children overcome the pandemic.

"I am alone in my apartment, which is interesting, so I am reaching out to friends, family and people that I love and love me, and that will allow me to have room to be emotional or honest about how I feel, that really feels important, "he says in the video posted to YouTube on Friday, May 8, 2020.

Andrew also reveals that he has come to accept that life in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic is "very, very strange," which is also helping to ease his mind.

"(I accept) there will be some oscillations, there will be some anxiety and there will be some fear," he shares.

Andrew's new public service announcement comes a week after his ex-girlfriend. Emma Stone, who is a member of the board of directors of the Child Mind Institute, shared his own advice for dealing with the COVID-19 blockade on the company's YouTube channel.

"I have found that meditation is very helpful for my anxiety disorder, so just sitting (for) 10, 20 minutes a day and repeating a mantra is really good for me, but you can count your breaths," he said on his own account. . video for the initiative. "Another thing I've been doing is dancing all over my house, listening to music and just playing it. Any exercise really seems to help me, but dancing is my favorite. I just get really dumb and very loose and that seems to work for me."

A number of other stars, such as Emma's friends Octavia Spencer and Jonah HillThey have also contributed to the #WeThriveInside campaign for the Child Mind Institute, a nonprofit organization for families and children with mental illness.