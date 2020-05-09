Amanda Seales called Justin Timberlake for his Instagram post about Ahmaud Arbery

"You use our rhythm, now come and try the blues."
This week, two Georgia men were arrested and charged after they followed and fatally shot Ahmaud Arbery, a 25-year-old unarmed black man who was running in his neighborhood on February 23.
Celebrities turned to social media to denounce the senseless and tragic shooting, with many demanding justice.
One of those celebrities was Justin Timberlake, who wrote: "If you are not outraged, you should be. Justice for #AhmaudArbery."
Justin notably disabled comments in the post.
Amanda Seales enters. The actor, who plays Tiffany DuBois in UnsafeI saw Justin's empty comment section and called the 39-year-old man for his partial ally.
"Turn on the comments," he said, playing a remix of Teddy Pendergrass' 1979 song "Turn Off the Lights."
The comedian and talk show host of The real He also asked Justin and other white allies to network with their followers and take a look at the racist rhetoric and backlash that many black Americans grapple with every time they post about racial injustice:
"You use our rhythm, now come [and] try our blues," he said.
Amanda ended her video saying: “The movement is now and we have missed you here. Turn on [the comments]. If you want to be depressed, let's see what it is about. "
Justin has yet to reply, or activate his comments, but we'll update him if he does.
