Alphabet’s Sidewalk Labs scraps its ambitious Toronto project

When Google's Sidewalk Labs brother announced in 2017 a $ 50 million investment in a project to rebuild part of the Toronto coastline, it seemed almost too good to be true. Someday soon, Sidewalk Labs promised, Torontoians would live and work on a 12-acre old industrial site in skyscrapers made of wood, a cheaper and more sustainable building material. Streets paved with a new type of lighted cobblestone would allow the development to change its design in seconds, accommodating families on foot and in driverless cars. Trash would travel through underground channels. The sidewalks would heat up. Forty percent of the thousands of planned apartments would go to low- and middle-income families. And Google's sister company, founded to digitize and modernize urban planning, would collect data on all of this, in a search for the perfect life in the city.

On Thursday, the dream died. in a Means, medium Later, Sidewalk Labs CEO Dan Doctoroff said the company would no longer continue development. Doctoroff, a former deputy mayor of New York City, pointed a finger at the Covid-19 pandemic. "As unprecedented economic uncertainty has established itself worldwide and in the Toronto real estate market, it has become too difficult to make the … project financially viable without sacrificing central parts of the plan," he wrote.

But Sidewalk Labs vision was in trouble long before the pandemic. Since its inception, the project had been criticized by progressive activists concerned with how the Alphabet company would collect and protect the data, and who would own the data. Meanwhile, Conservative Ontario Prime Minister Doug Ford wondered if taxpayers would get enough money from the project dollars. New York-based Sidewalk Labs fought with its local partner, the oceanfront redevelopment agency, for ownership of the project's intellectual property and, most critically, its funding. At times, its operators seemed confused by the vagaries of Toronto politics. The project had missed deadline after deadline.

The partnership was highly successful last summer, when Sidewalk Labs released a striking and even more ambitious 1,524-page master plan for the lot that went far beyond what the government had anticipated, and for which the company committed to spend up to $ 1.3 billion to complete. The redevelopment group wondered if any of the Sidewalk Labs' proposals related to data collection and governance were even "in compliance with applicable laws." He declined a suggestion that the government pledge millions to extend public transportation to the area, a pledge, the group reminded the company, which it could not do alone.

That thick master plan may still be useful, Doctoroff said in his blog post. Sidewalk Labs seriously considered civic data management over the course of the two and a half year project. Recently, in March, Sidewalk Labs executives discussed with WIRED how the company could approach the problem in full transparency. (Critics said even those efforts didn't go far enough.) Doctoroff says the work, and the work of the Sidewalk Labs portfolio companies, which seek to address various infrastructure and urban mobility issues, will continue.

Still, the end of the project raises questions about the "smart cities,quot; movement, which seeks to integrate cutting-edge technological tools with democratic governance. The buzzwords, all the rage when the adage "data is the new oil,quot; generated fewer eye rolls, suffered during techlash. Cities and their residents became suspicious of what Silicon Valley companies could do with their data. In theory, one way to fix this type of project is to start from the ground up. "The next time this is done by Sidewalk Labs or any big tech corporation that wants to reimagine the future of neighborhoods, it will be done in close communication with communities," says Daniel O & # 39; Brien, who studies the research and implications. "big data,quot; policies at Northeastern University School of Public Policy.

Paradoxically, the demise of the Toronto project occurs when data collection and surveillance are seen as key tools to slow the spread of the new coronavirus. Google code developed with Apple smartphone technology that will automatically track encounters of infected patients with others. The companies say the data will only be recorded anonymously, and the contact-tracking regime will eventually free most Americans from taking refuge there. The world is about to go through a major experiment in what can and should be done with data. For now, an abandoned Toronto chip will not be part of it.

This story originally appeared on wired.com.