Alleged serial rapist Jory Wiebrand charged in 4 additional cases, total amounts to 9 – Up News Info

Jory Wiebrand, suspected of being a serial rapist targeting women in a Minneapolis neighborhood near the University of Minnesota, now faces charges in four additional cases.

The Hennepin County District Attorney's Office announced the additional charges on Friday, saying that Wiebrand, 34, of Ham Lake, is now charged in a total of nine cases that have occurred in recent years, primarily in the Marcy-Holmes neighborhood. from Minneapolis.

The latest charges stem from incidents that occurred between February and March of this year. In three of the new cases, Wiebrand is accused of raping or sexually assaulting women. In the remaining room, he is accused of harassment.

Prosecutors charged Wiebrand in two cases of theft and sexual assault last month. On Tuesday, he was charged in connection with three other cases, two of which involved raped women outside their homes.

Authorities have said Wiebrand was a suspect in a total of 10 cases between Minneapolis and the north subway. His arrest was the result of investigators' efforts at 12 Minneapolis police teams, which were also aided by outside agencies.