Alison Roman criticized Marie Kondo and people quickly came to her defense

Those comments did not arouse joy.
Among other things, Alison said she did not aspire to be like Chrissy and accused her of having "people who run a content farm for her."
To which Chrissy responded on Twitter, saying she was upset by Alison's comments:
But, Alison also didn't regret talking about Marie, who she criticized as "completely antithetical to everything she ever taught him,quot; for creating a product line. She said, "… I'm like, damn it, bitch, you just sold yourself right away! Someone says' you should do things', and she says, 'okay, slap her, I don't give a shit!
Well, people on Twitter had some thoughts about it and quickly came to Marie's defense:
Others were quick to point out that Marie is probably doing an "I don't know who this man is,quot; to Alison right now:
While many people were quick to point out that Alison seemed to be chasing two WOCs, she didn't mention white women who also run lifestyle brands and sell products through him:
And finally, some people were quick to say that Marie is too busy with that coin to worry about Alison's comments:
For the record, Alison sent an apology tweet to Chrissy and Marie:
Needless to say, I know this is all a disaster that Marie probably doesn't love.
