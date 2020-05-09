Alison Roman criticized Marie Kondo and people quickly came to her defense

Those comments did not arouse joy.

Among other things, Alison said she did not aspire to be like Chrissy and accused her of having "people who run a content farm for her."

To which Chrissy responded on Twitter, saying she was upset by Alison's comments:

This is a huge hassle and it hit me hard. I've done her recipes for years, bought cookbooks, supported her on social media, and praised her in interviews. I even signed up to produce the same show he talks about in this article. https://t.co/9xrvQBInAp

But, Alison also didn't regret talking about Marie, who she criticized as "completely antithetical to everything she ever taught him,quot; for creating a product line. She said, "… I'm like, damn it, bitch, you just sold yourself right away! Someone says' you should do things', and she says, 'okay, slap her, I don't give a shit!

Well, people on Twitter had some thoughts about it and quickly came to Marie's defense:

The way i'm invested in this chrissy teigen and allison roman beef! that's not even my internet sector, but when she called marie kondo bitch ... chile

Why do people hate Marie Kondo? I don't get it. What am I missing? She seems to help people. He made a lot of money doing it, and he seems quite nice and professional.

Tbh idc about Chrissy, but taking photos of Marie Kondo is where I ask the bitches to confront

Others were quick to point out that Marie is probably doing an "I don't know who this man is,quot; to Alison right now:

The best part about this marie kondo / Alison Roman meat is that I have no idea who Alison Roman is and I am 100% sure that is why she is mad

It gives me a lot of comfort that Marie Kondo probably has no idea when a drama involving her is taking place online, and if she does, she doesn't mind!

While many people were quick to point out that Alison seemed to be chasing two WOCs, she didn't mention white women who also run lifestyle brands and sell products through him:

Okay, so Alison Roman has such a problem with Marie Kondo and Chrissy Teigen making money off their passions and interests, but she has no problem with whatever Gwyneth Paltrow is doing says a lot.

If you've never criticized Gwyneth for selling kitty eggs and magic water, I never want to hear you talk about Marie Kondo or Chrissy Teigen.

Alison Roman after Marie Kondo for succeeding and making big bucks is Karen's pure energy. Still, there are so few Asians in this lifestyle influence space, and I wonder why he feels the need to drag women of color down just because he doesn't like competition.

I wonder why Alison Roman thought she could call Marie Kondo a bitch, but not Gwyneth Paltrow.

And finally, some people were quick to say that Marie is too busy with that coin to worry about Alison's comments:

You see, Marie Kondo has not commented. Why? Because she's busy getting to the bag. A BUSINESS WOMAN. RESERVED & amp; BU $ Y, there is no time to address the comment of the jealous. Girls hate to witness.

For the record, Alison sent an apology tweet to Chrissy and Marie:

Hello @chrissyteigen! I sent an email, but I also wanted to say here that I really am sorry I caused you pain with what I said. I shouldn't have used you / your business (or Marie's!) As an example to show what I wanted for my own career: it was impertinent, sloppy and I'm very sorry

Needless to say, I know this is all a disaster that Marie probably doesn't love.

