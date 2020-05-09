Alison Roman apologizes to Chrissy Teigen after criticizing her culinary career

Alison Roman apologizes for what she said earlier this week about Chrissy Teigen's adventure in the culinary world. Page Six picked up an apology tweet from Roman on Friday apologizing for all the things he had to say.

In case she missed it, yesterday, multiple media reported that Alison targeted Chrissy Teigen for her Instagram page and blog that she described as a "content farm." Alison said it was not something she aspired to in her own career.

That said, however, in her initial comments, Alison admitted that Chrissy was probably making a ton of money with her page. You can check out Roman's apology tweet below:

Hello @chrissyteigen! I sent an email, but I also wanted to say here that I really am sorry I caused you pain with what I said. I shouldn't have used you / your business (or Marie's!) As an example to show what I wanted for my own career: it was impertinent, sloppy and I'm very sorry – Alison Roman (@alisoneroman) May 9, 2020

Paraphrasing what the artist had to say, Alison expressed remorse for her comments, claiming that it was unnecessary and careless for her to compare her own career with hers in a negative way. Alison ended her apology with, "I'm so sorry."

Later in her tweet, she spoke about her political views, including how she thought it was a terrible idea for her to speak ill of other women in the business. Roman hoped out loud that she and Teigen would one day meet and "get along."

As previously reported, Alison told The New Consumer earlier this month that what Chrissy Teigen has done with her career so far seems "crazy." Teigen then responded to her comments and said she was hurt by Roman's comments.

The social media reaction to Alison's comments was quite negative, with many accusing her of simply being an enemy who was jealous of Teigen's massive success. Alison did not back down initially, saying she was simply being "honest about the money."

Furthermore, Roman claimed that he was not trying to attack anyone's business model. She said she simply wanted to do it her way, rather than through a "product line." Roman stated that he does not see that the mentioned model works well for her.



