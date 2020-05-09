Alison Roman apologized to Chrissy Teigen and Marie Kondo

%MINIFYHTML6eb402a073ae554e3cc774ece498b6b517%

Alison Roman and Chrissy Teigen Image: Getty Alison Roman and Chrissy Teigen

There have been more twists and turns in the Alison Roman and Chrissy Teigen drama in the last 24 hours that there are steps in an Alison Roman recipe, which may seem like a read, but honestly it's one of the things I appreciated the most Uncool Cookofferings of the author of the book. If you don't inhabit the particular corner of the internet that has spent the past two months cooking things like shallot paste and The Stew, and starting last night, Twitter frantically refreshing to see what turn this culinary cacophony would take next, let me catch it quickly. up to date.

Roman, an ex Bon Appetite current employee New York Times Kitchen Contributor, cookbook author and notable anti-content farmer, whose recipes (along with her as a culinary personality) have skyrocketed to near-ubiquity on Instagram in recent months, gave a interview to The new consumer about how he develops recipes, his brand, and what's next for his career. Things might have been fine and dandy if he had stopped there, but Roman continued to figure out what it did not wanting for herself, which is apparently something like Marie Kondo and Chrissy Teigen, for whom Roman had a few words of choice.

Roman called Kondo a salesperson to create a line of household products, saying he is "antithetical to everything she ever taught," while hinting that Kondo had nothing to do with developing the products themselves. beyond giving them their name, while equating Teigen's burgeoning food empire (which includes cookbooks, an Instagram page, and cookware, thus far) to a content-attracting farm of money. "That horrifies me and it's not something I want to do," Roman said.

Naturally, the comments didn't go down well with Teigen, who published a series of tweets breaking exactly how he felt about the whole situation. "This is a huge bummer and it hit me hard," she wrote, "I've made her recipes for years, bought cookbooks, supported her on social media, and praised her in interviews. I even signed up to produce the same show for the that talks about in this article ”.

Roman obviously He apologized for the whole thing and tried to back down his comments on Teigen and Kondo (with whom he shares an editorial), while at the same time admonishing Teigen for the reaction he received, "Being a woman who knocks down other women is not absolutely me and I don't think it's yours either (obviously I couldn't communicate it effectively). I hope we can meet someday, I think we'd probably get along. "

%MINIFYHTML6eb402a073ae554e3cc774ece498b6b518%

G / O Media may receive a commission

Since it was pointed out that Roman has apparently been talking shit about Teigen for a lot of timeI don't know if that meeting is very likely to happen right now.

The fact that Roman chose to take his anger at the factory influencer model on the table in two Asian women, when he has a group of white contemporaries (and predecessors) who are much more prolific to choose from, certainly adds another layer to the situation, like Roman from the comments made in the interview where it seemed that she was mocking Kondo's accent.

For now, it seems that the Internet has emerged in support of Teigen, with people like Roxanne Gay and Nigella Lawson tweeting their support while chef Sunny Anderson commented on Teigen's Instagram in solidarity. If the Internet has taught me anything, it is that this story is far from over, and until the next development I will be quietly pointing out this tweet from Chrissy Teigen in every article of clothing that I own. I'm the farm, damn it! (Page six)

Tyra banks you have exactly a moment of pause to reflect on the many missteps America's next top model made during theIt's extremely, very long term.

If I'm counting correctly, there have been over a million cycles (no seasons, cycles!) Of ANTM, and at least once per cycle, something absolutely insane would surely happen.

There was a time when he told a model that the gap in his teeth would prevent him from succeeding and having dental surgery to correct it, the time he had a model whose friend recently died to do a photo shoot in a cemetery, any of the thousands of times she would sit and watch a sobbing contestant cut all her hair because she was obsessed with referencing Mia Farrow in Rosemary baby, or the number of times the models in the show were embarrassed for their weight.

"I've been looking at the insensitivity posts from some previous ANTM moments and agree with you," Banks tweetedLooking back, those were some really misplaced choices. I appreciate your honest comments and send you lots of love and virtual hugs. "

There you have it friends, some of the options were off! Now if we could get Tyra to dive into exactly what was happening on that talk show of hers, we could have a real conversation. (People)