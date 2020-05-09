Alexis Skyy launches a book that will talk about sex trafficking and motherhood

Alexis Skyy has turned her Instagram fame into a brand. The reality star is now compiling her life journey and lessons in one book.

Alexis has been making headlines in abundance lately. From being exposed by her former best friend to fighting Ari Fletcher, she can't escape some kind of drama.

Skyy has long mastered monetizing her name by making club appearances and launching her own skincare brand. Now she wants people to meet the real Alexis Skyy.

He came to Instagram to announce that his autobiography Pieces of me is now available for pre-order.

At thealexisskyy.com, she describes what readers can expect to learn about her.

‘Don't believe anything you hear and half what you see. It is the perfect phrase to summarize my feelings. Put aside everything you've heard and seen in the media and take the time to get acquainted with the real Alexis Sky. My journey has been one for books, so I finally decided to open up and tell my truth. From sex trafficking to motherhood, I have lived a life full of confusion and treasures. Between the pages of my book, you will discover pieces of mine that have been locked up and hidden from the world. As my path continues to become the best version of myself, there are a few things in my past that I am ready to conquer and overcome. You no longer have to hide from or suppress my truth. I am here and ready to give you every part of me. The good. The bad. The ugly and the incredible. "

Alexis was praised in her comment section by fans who are excited to get their hands on a copy.

There is no information on the release date.

