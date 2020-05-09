Air Jordan 1 launch leaves potential buyers once again furious at Nike's SNKRS app

There's nothing like that feeling of waking up to a retro Air Jordan launch and knowing that you're absolutely going to fail in your quest to get those sneakers.

%MINIFYHTML857aaf44a024311280235644f353774415%

Nike released the Air Jordan 1 Royal Toe on Saturday morning, drawing on the interest sparked by the ESPN documentary series "The Last Dance," which chronicles how Michael Jordan's Bulls became one of the most dominant and captivating dynasties in the history of sport.

Trying to snag a couple of originals is pretty tough, but it includes casual "The Last Dance,quot; viewers who long to be like Mike, and you're going to have some frustrated stunned walking away empty handed.

MORE: A History of Air Jordan 1

For those who logged into Nike's SNKRS app and tried to buy the highly coveted Jordans, which cost $ 170 for adults and $ 130 for kids, this message was the most likely greeting.

Air Jordan 1 Royal Toe https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/c6/2c/air-jordan-1-royal-toe-sold-out-ftrjpg_cv75v951ga171aygj9j60xci8.jpg?t=-99270151,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



That brief moment of promise when the button says "pending,quot; quickly ended with the sadness caused by "sold,quot;.

Twitter offered an open therapy session for users angered by another retail failure.

%MINIFYHTML857aaf44a024311280235644f353774416%

Of course, someone had to use the Isiah Thomas interview from "The Last Dance,quot;.

But let's not pretend that potential buyers suddenly remove the app from their phones. We all know what will happen with the next release.

in a crying and permanent relationship with the SNKRS application – VRG $ (@anibelvrgs) May 9, 2020

Better luck next time, folks. Maybe that "pending,quot; note will turn the right way someday.