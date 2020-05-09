Advocates want more protections for Colorado immigrants amid pandemic

%MINIFYHTML6e64e19e2b8fa835962df4ae8fcdf84a17%

Immigrant advocates are working with Colorado lawmakers to help vulnerable families during the coronavirus crisis.

Activists from the Colorado People's Alliance are asking state leaders to provide cash assistance to undocumented workers who are not eligible for benefits. They also want immigrant detention centers to be held accountable, and immigrant and other populations disproportionately affected by COVID-19 to be included in all worker protection provisions.

"While Colorado has come a long way thanks to the work of immigrants, immigrant families like mine are still constantly hurt and hurt by the policies of our state and nation," said Cristina Lopez, a resident of Aurora, a member of the Colorado People's Alliance, in a statement. "This has always been true, but the COVID-19 crisis is exposing these problems more than ever."

The federal government did not provide stimulus controls to American citizens who are married to immigrants without Social Security numbers.

Lawmakers have not developed bills to address all concerns, but say they are working to figure out how to provide some relief.

Senator Julie Gonzales, a Democrat from Denver, is working on a bill to expand the state's earned income tax credit to include immigrants who live illegally in the country but pay taxes. The income tax credit helps reduce taxes for those in qualified income brackets.

"What we are trying to navigate right now is that we include all taxpayers regardless of citizenship status and provide relief to Colorado residents who were cut off and abandoned by federal economic recovery assistance," he said.

Rep. Adrienne Benavidez, Democrat of Commerce City, co-sponsors a bill with House Majority Leader Alec Garnett calling for the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment to be given the authority to inspect facilities that house immigrants, including the GEO Group immigration and customs detention center in Aurora and the Devereux Advanced Behavioral Health migrant children's shelter in Westminster.

"We don't handle it from the state's perspective," said Benavidez.

Representative Jonathan Singer, D-Longmont is working on a couple of bills aimed at helping underserved populations, including one that would allow people who have received a program violation by a type of assistance program not to be excluded from all kinds of public assistance. .

"In a public health crisis, I always tell people that we are only as healthy as our sickest neighbor," he said.