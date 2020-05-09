Accepting death from coronavirus or climate crisis is not an option

%MINIFYHTML37cf84afccf8a54d7b0a748cf0c9364415%

Photo: Getty Photo: Getty

The worst case with coronavirus is not mass death. Is that people come to to accept mass death: accepting that someone will die in the United States every 30 seconds as "as is". However, that is the proposal that has been imposed on us now.

Yesterday, 2,746 people died of covid-19 in the US. The highest daily death toll on record since the first confirmed deaths in the United States in February. That's at the top end of Trump administration forecasts leaked for this time period and shows that the 3,000 daily deaths that arrive in June in those forecasts could be illusions. This is, in a word, horrible. But the Trump administration and its sponsors, from conservative media to small but vocal "reopening" movement They try to convince people that it is not only normal, but worthwhile.

They have turned the idea around that we should avoid the bad, that is, the unnecessary deaths of thousands of Americans, in their heads, arguing that we should embrace it fully and move forward with the reopening of the country. It's a monstrous idea here and now, but it also sets a dangerous precedent, preparing people to accept policy failure or, worse, reject legitimate political solutions to what remains the biggest problem facing humanity. : climate change. Unless we demand more of our leaders and each other, we risk an even greater catastrophe in our lives.

There is nothing acceptable About 3,000 people die each day from the coronavirus. What is so nauseating about this is that we know what the virus appears to contain. We have seen it in action. Countries as diverse as South Korea, New Zealand and Vietnam have successfully flattened the curve of death and suffering. The steps generally followed were proactive locks and a slow reopening as the infection curve flattened out, followed by contact tracing, mass testing, and ensuring that front-line workers have immediate access to personal protective equipment.

G / O Media may receive a commission

The United States could do this. Instead, almost none of that is happening, and the steps being taken are half measures at best for a country of this size and geographic scope. At best, we have a mosaic of responses at the state level, and few or none can be called adequate. Like David Wallace Wells writes in New York Magazine, "(t) here there is still no plan for the end of the coronavirus crisis."

%MINIFYHTML37cf84afccf8a54d7b0a748cf0c9364416%

In fact, instead of taking steps to try to calm the pandemic here, the plan is to use it as a coup in the culture war. Donald Trump recently and repeatedly described citizens as "warriors." No doubt his choice of words was influenced by the Call of Duty cosplay on the steps of state capitol buildings across the country, a move to end life-saving blockade measures, which Trump has endorsed. The president's rhetoric only further turns the coronavirus into a way to divide people, inviting them to take selfish steps under the banner of a nebulous concept of "freedom".

From the narrow point of view of the "reopening" protesters, freedom means that the government plays no role in protecting the common good, that it owes its peers nothing, than being able to obtain unused Chick-fil-A a mask is an essential expression of freedom and worthy of 3,000 people losing their lives. It also shows some kind of magical thinking that you or a loved one will not be among the 3,000 people who die on a given day next month after succumbing to the fluid that fills their lungs or heart failure.

In some ways, it is the logical extension of the conservative movement that has put individualism and corporations above the public good. A "reopening" protester will argue that the government should get out of the way and allow anyone who wants to go back to work, to the store or to the beach to do exactly that. Anyone who is afraid of having covid-19 can stay home. However, that reasoning will lead to higher infection rates, according to health experts, which puts everyone at greater risk regardless of how they feel about the blocking order.

At the same time that the cheap craters because people cannot work without risking deathThere has been very little support for workers compared to other developed countries (something that, again, the federal government could address if it wanted to). That has led to anger that has, in part, spread and fueled the culture war on the ground, which is aimed primarily at governors trying to protect the health of the public. The idea that there is an individualistic solution to the pandemic is ridiculous, yet that's what the Trump administration and top conservatives have put in their sights. That is why the "reopen" movement minimizes the death toll and increases the perceived injustice of taking steps not to spread a deadly virus. In essence, it is a rejection of society itself.

"Sometimes when people feel vulnerable or angry, their aggression can take the form of wanting others to suffer, such as a sense of revenge or retaliation against perceived injustice," Wendy Greenspun, a clinical psychologist practicing in New York and has focused on the climate crisis. In recent years, he tells Earther. “This is the darkest side of our humanity, and it is not easy to see. And sometimes that kind of aggressive desire is reinforced by others coming together, uniting against a perceived enemy. "

It is depressing in any light, but especially as a climatic person. For decades, a small minority of Republican liars and politicians have been holding climate action hostage to profit from some fabulously wealthy companies. Today more than three quarters of Americans they are concerned about climate change and want action. Majorities support variety of policies under the green New Deal and a green stimulus, including conservatives. However, the federal government has shown no appetite to do that, remaining captured by fossil fuel interests, the status quo, and fear of astroturf opposition.

There has been a lingering feeling I've had since the start of the shutdown protests and the zero empathy shown by Trump. My optimism has been tempered that now is the time to build something new. While it is still very possible to use this moment to build a better and fair future, it is clear that there is a group of people who will. violently fight tooth and nail against that, even if it means people die unnecessarily. And some leaders are willing to compromise and risk the greater good.

The reopening movement provides political cover for politicians to ignore science and the popular will to enact shortsighted policies and raise their hands when more people get sick and die. It also gives us a preview of how some people and leaders will respond to the steps needed to tackle climate change, which will require similar bold actions that will alter the status quo.

the best science available tells us to reduce emissions quickly this decade it is our best opportunity to protect the climate and humanity. Even then, people will continue to die, and we should absolutely mourn that fact. But more than that, we should be crazy as hell because fossil fuel companies and flexible politicians have made that the best of times while doing their best to ensure we don't even understand it.

The idea that we can reopen the US USA Given the risks of the coronavirus, it is as vain as thinking that we can do nothing about carbon emissions. Both will end in the same place: unnecessary death in the service of selfishness. In the case of the climate crisis, that death will be much more widespread, encompassing the entire biosphere that has allowed humanity to prosper.

Look, I get it. The coronavirus pandemic is a damn nightmare, and so are the consequences of the blockages. With no vaccine on the horizon, a crater economy and a rudderless government handing out relief funds at random, these are terrible times. The climate crisis is equally terrifying in requiring us to think completely differently about how the world is built and build something new, something that does not yet exist.

Anyone who tells you that we have no choice but to solve any of the problems, that we simply must accept our fate as foot soldiers in the service of the economy, and that division is the only way to move forward is to lie. We have a choice, and mass death is neither acceptable nor inevitable. But more than anything, the only way to overcome these crises is to come together and find what Greenspun called the "sweet spot between feeling the urgency and then not being so overwhelmed and desperate that you give up."