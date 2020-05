Netflix



For this quiz, you'll need to name a Taylor Swift song for each letter of the alphabet (except, of course, the letters you don't have a song for). All songs and duets released commercially are fair games here. Good luck!

* Quick Note: For songs beginning with "The,quot;, I count them for both "T,quot; and the first letter of the second word. For example, "Our Story,quot; counts for S and T.