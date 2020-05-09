A Uighur went missing in China after attending a US leadership program. USA Her sister is fighting for her freedom.

WASHINGTON – When Ekpar Asat last saw his older sister one winter night in Manhattan, he promised her that he would return to the United States in a few months with her parents to see her graduate with a master's degree from Harvard Law School. First ethnic Uighur to do so.
This winter, his sister, Rayhan Asat, heard that he had been sentenced to 15 years in prison on suspicion of incitement to ethnic hatred.
"It is very annoying," he said. "After arriving in the US, he had a high profile and was later labeled an enemy of the state."
Ms. Asat, a lawyer and permanent US resident in Washington, described her 34-year-old brother as a model citizen, an entrepreneur who founded a social media app for Uighurs and participated in events organized by the state. Her parents are members of the Communist Party. The mother retired as a chemistry teacher and the father as an official in the administration of water resources.
But Ms. Asat said that the State Department project, the The International Visitor Leadership Program, which for 80 years has trained many prominent foreign nationals, appears to have tainted his brother in the eyes of Chinese security officials.
Although department officials have raised Mr. Asat's case with his Chinese counterparts, Ms. Asat is now asking the agency to step up its efforts, especially since he appears to have been arrested and convicted of crimes based on his association with the program said. However, he emphasized that the weeks he had spent in the United States had been a positive experience.
"I told the State Department that that was the reason I was in danger," said Asat, 36. "When the United States organizes these programs and brings these people in, we have to protect them after the fact so that these programs can be successful."
Morgan Ortagus, a spokesman for the State Department, said diplomats will continue to raise Asat's case with the Chinese government.
"We call on Beijing to immediately release all the detainees arbitrarily and end their draconian policies that have indoctrinated and intimidated their own citizens in Xinjiang," he added, referring to the northwestern region of China, where the majority live. of the Uighurs.
The State Department mentioned Mr. Asat in his 2019 human rights report on China, which said he had apparently been detained in 2016 "after participating in a program in the United States,quot; and was later sentenced to 15 years in prison. The report, which identifies Mr. Asat by his official Chinese name, Aikebaier Aisaiti, also described the "mass arbitrary detention,quot; of Muslims in Xinjiang.
A State Department official said the agency had "no direct evidence,quot; that Mr. Asat's imprisonment occurred due to the leadership program.
"I think it is just prudent," he said. "I am not calling to cancel the program."
The Chinese Foreign Ministry in Beijing said it had no information about Mr. Asat and that the Xinjiang regional government did not respond to the questions sent.
The fact that Mr. Asat ran a social media application with approximately 100,000 users could also have made Chinese officials suspicious, as they are suspicious of Mass online communications. But Ms. Asat said her brother was careful to abide by the censorship rules.
Asat said he learned of his brother's fate in January. The Chinese embassy in Washington sent an email to the office of Senator Chris Coons, a Democrat from Delaware, told them about Mr. Asat's 15-year sentence. That was in response to a bipartisan letter that the senator and six other lawmakers, including Indiana Republican Senator Todd Young, sent to Ambassador Cui Tiankai in December urging China to release Asat.
Mr. Coons said in a statement that he was "deeply concerned,quot; about the repression in Xinjiang. "China must be held accountable for this gross abuse of human rights against Aikebaier and other innocent people," he added.
Senator Mitch McConnell, the majority leader, said this week that the Senate A bipartisan bill, the Uighur Human Rights Policy Act, will soon be passed, which would force President Trump to crack down on China in Xinjiang, including imposing sanctions on some officials. Tensions between Washington and Beijing have increased considerably during the pandemic, which started in central China.
Asat said the accusation of ethnic hatred was absurd. He noted state news reports showing his brother's business or his participation in government-sponsored events. "They always said that he was a bridge builder between the ethnic minorities and the Han majority," he said.
In 2014, Mr. Asat was among a small group of entrepreneurs selected to meet with Max Baucus, then the US ambassador to China, who had traveled to Xinjiang.
The United States Embassy in Beijing then encouraged Mr. Asat to apply for the State Department leadership program, Ms. Asat said. After being accepted, he flew to the United States in February 2016, where he completed a three-week program for journalists that introduced him to institutions and figures in Washington and five states. There were eight other participants.
“He was by far the most curious of the group; I was constantly asking questions, "said Sheridan Bell, a former diplomat and senior program manager at Meridian International Center, a nonprofit group that runs the program for the State Department.
"He focused his questions on the line between doing what your bosses want you to do and telling the truth: the narrow line between doing your job as a journalist and propaganda," he added. "He was very cautious. I can't imagine he said things that would have gotten him into trouble. "
The State Department website says the program has It has trained more than 225,000 people since its inception in 1940. Notable alumni include Margaret Thatcher, the former Prime Minister of Great Britain, and Jacinda Ardern, the current Prime Minister of New Zealand. The courses focus on different industries and professions.
Bell said that Chinese participants are often affiliated with the Communist Party or the government. A student in a US foreign policy program. USA Is Xie Feng, now Commissioner of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Hong Kong. There have been occasional participants from ethnic minorities, including Tibetans.
Mr. Asat was effusive about the program. While in Washington, he wrote on WeChat, the Chinese social media app: "It is an incredible honor to participate in the I.V.L.P. I hope to get a deep insight into American culture and media!"
He published photographs of his travels. He posed with the Americans to whom he had given traditional Uighur hats and scarves. He sat in a Formula One race car in Florida, attended an N.B.A. I play in Indiana and perched next to the CNN logo at the network's headquarters in Georgia.
Ms. Asat, who was studying for her law degree at Harvard after having lived outside of China since 2009, flew to Washington for a job interview while her brother was there. The two dined at Clyde & # 39; s in Georgetown, then went for a stroll through the shops along M Street.
Then she saw him once more, for a few hours in New York. He told her that since she now had a visa to enter the United States, she would return in May with her parents for graduation.
"I was inspired," he said. “I wanted to spend the summer here and learn more English. He liked the technology landscape and wanted to learn more about how to innovate his company. "
Asat said he felt guilty for not spending more time with his brother. "There is a lot of regret," he said.
After Mr. Asat returned to his hometown of Urumqi, nothing seemed unusual at first. He helped sponsor an international boxing tournament that was covered by China Central Television, the state network. He stood in the ring alongside a famous Uighur boxer holding a trophy.
Then Mrs. Asat stopped knowing about him. No new messages appeared on his WeChat account after April 7. Someone froze their app, Bagdax, later that month.
Her parents told her they would not attend her graduation.
During what should have been a high point in her life, graduating from Harvard, Ms. Asat was distraught and crying.
He soon began working in the Washington office of a Wall Street law firm. How Public reports have emerged of the mass arrests in Xinjiang, she has quietly tried to get the State Department, the White House National Security Council and the offices of Congress to press for her brother's release.
Sometimes he speaks briefly to family members in Xinjiang, but it is all a small talk. They avoid arguing about their brother.
In early March, two months after learning of his sentence, he decided to speak publicly at Harvard Law School about his case and the crisis in Xinjiang.
"I know from trying to help Rayhan Asat over the past four years that she is a person of true courage and integrity," he said. William P. Alford, the law professor who hosted the talk. "The case of his brother, arrested just after returning from the United States and largely involved in the Chinese authorities, is tragic."
Asat said he knew his family could be retaliated against as a result of his speech. That It has happened to other Uighurs abroad. But she said her brother's ordeal had made her realize that no matter what she and her family do to conform as model citizens, the Chinese government views Uighurs "forever as strangers."
"When you grow up in China, you are not supposed to get involved in politics," he said. "But China is pressuring me to be political."