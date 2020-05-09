A UFC 249 fighter after testing positive for coronavirus – Up News Info

UFC 249 has faced close scrutiny as the biggest sporting event to be held amid the coronavirus pandemic. Now, the UFC's decision to proceed with the event raises further questions as one of the scheduled fighters, Ronaldo "Jacare" Souza, was removed from the card after testing positive for the virus, along with two members of his team.

"The UFC medical team examined Souza and his two cornerbacks and found that they are currently asymptomatic or do not exhibit the common symptoms of COVID-19," the UFC said in a statement to the media, including ESPN, which is scheduled to carry preliminaries, including Souza's fight. "According to UFC health and safety protocols, the three men have left the host hotel and will automatically isolate themselves from the facility, where the UFC medical team will remotely monitor their conditions and provide assistance with any necessary treatment."

While waiting for the result of his test, Souza did the weighing with a mask and gloves. The UFC still plans to go ahead with the rest of the pay-per-view event in Jacksonville, Florida.

UFC 249 was originally supposed to take place on April 18 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. It was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. The event was rescheduled for May 9 at a new location, Ginásio do Ibirapuera in São Paulo, Brazil. That place was not available since it was converted into a field hospital that treats patients with COVID-19 in Brazil, which caused the transfer of the fights to Florida.