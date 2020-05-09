A third person has been charged with Beltrami County murder, arson case – Up News Info

BEMIDJI, Minnesota (AP) – A third person has been charged in a Beltrami County homicide and arson case.

Devin Belcourt, of Bagley, 32, was arrested Tuesday in Naytahwaush in connection with an incident on Sunday in which a man was found dead in a burning house near Bemidji and another man was found with gunshot wounds.

KFGO reports that Belcourt is charged with second degree intentional murder, arson, and robbery with a dangerous and explosive weapon.

Two other suspects were arrested earlier this week in Minot.

A criminal complaint says the three planned to steal drugs, a safe, and money from the victims' home.

