A Tekashi 69 video is going viral after a neighbor saw him taking photos on his balcony

Phew! So much for putting low! Tekashi 69 is back, and he's making it known in any way he can. He's back to his regular Instagram presence already, but he may want to be a little more careful, since he cooperated with the feds!

A video of Tekashi is going viral, after a neighbor saw him taking some photos on his balcony. Shortly before the video appeared, 69 posted one of the photos to his Instagram, titled "DESCRIBE ME IN A WORD."

As previously reported, Tekashi was granted an early release from prison, after his lawyer stated that he did not want to contract the coronavirus. Although many thought he would stay behind bars, 69 is back and ready to return to normal!

Until now, he has celebrated his birthday as a semi-free man, as he is still under house arrest. He also released his first song and music video in almost a year.

