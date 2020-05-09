A Stranger's Gift to an ICU Nurse: A Free Apartment in New York City

Around noon on Easter Sunday, Leona Hernández, a registered nurse, pulled up in a van to a stranger's home on the south side of Minneapolis.

%MINIFYHTMLdde4f0ae0f616aeb9ca9a0feace4acd417%

Her children, ages 2, 4 and 6, were with her. One asked, "Mom, is it New York?"

Was not. But it was the temporary home of a New Yorker, who gave Hernandez, a resident of the nearby town of St. Paul, Minnesota, the keys to his Manhattan apartment, along with some instructions.

Two days later, Hernández left Minnesota, holding the keys to the apartment, to work with coronavirus patients in the intensive care unit of a major New York City hospital.

Hannah Cairns, the New Yorker, said she was delighted to donate her apartment to an ICU nurse. A few weeks before the handover of the keys, she had arrived in Minneapolis to crash on her father's couch during the outbreak. A coworker told him about Hernández.

"The opportunity fell into my lap, and it was obvious," said Cairns, 28, who works in sales and lives in East Village.

"She tried to offer me funds," said Cairns. "I said, 'Absolutely not.' This was an angel of a human."

Across the city, fleeing New Yorkers are donating their apartments to out-of-town or local medical workers with health problems that may make them more vulnerable to the virus. Several people who left said they felt guilty about not being in the city to applaud health workers or order take-out food in support of their favorite restaurants. Sharing your empty houses provides a substantial way to participate.

For recipients, apartments offer a home away from home, a place to help them feel more comfortable.

"This may sound silly, but it lifts my spirits just to know I'm here, because it means someone is willing to help a complete stranger," said Hernandez, 33. "It helps me feel a little less lonely."

She is slowly adjusting to East Village. The tiny two-bedroom promenade is much smaller than its detached home, which has a patio. There is almost no counter space, and there is "a lovely coffee table, but there is no table," Hernandez said.

He's also getting used to life in New York during a pandemic. "I took a long walk to Times Square and bought toilet paper," said Hernández. "I thought, 'I've never walked 2 miles on toilet paper,' but I saw four other people doing the same thing, so I realized that's what people do here. I feel like a New Yorker."

Mei Ann Teo, 41, the artistic director producing Musical Theater Factory, generally lives in a 400-square-foot apartment in Greenwich Village, Manhattan, which she describes as "cozy." In late March, she took a last-minute flight to Singapore, where her parents were hospitalized with the coronavirus. Before leaving, she made sure her empty apartment was for someone who needed a private space: Rainey Rowan.

%MINIFYHTMLdde4f0ae0f616aeb9ca9a0feace4acd418%

Rowan, 32, a friend of a friend, was receiving chemotherapy for stage 2 breast cancer at the time. As an operations manager at Town Stages, an arts space in Tribeca, she had been living with two roommates in Astoria, Queens, and was anxious about her situation.

"There is a rotating cast of caregivers, boxes of medical supplies, emotional turmoil to navigate, and I am not as capable of handling my share of the apartment chores," Rowan said. "When I first heard about Mei Ann's apartment, my jaw dropped to the floor."

The moment was fortunate: Rowan is scheduled for a mastectomy on Tuesday and her mother will come to town to help her recover. "It is as if they were giving me this incredible gift just when I need it most," Rowan said.

Other New Yorkers want to donate their apartments, but say they can't find a taker.

Jordi Lippe-McGraw, a travel journalist who fled the city, posted to several Facebook groups that her one-bedroom apartment in Manhattan was available. "You feel guilty," said Lippe-McGraw, 33. "You feel helpless. I just wanted to do something. "

She quickly received multiple responses, but none of them turned out. There were scheduling issues, or the virus sickened potential guests.

New Yorkers who manage to donate their apartments to medical workers or those in need risk being rejected by homeowners or neighbors. Workers are essentially guests who do not sublet, but potentially expose other residents to the virus.

Cairns told his superintendent about Hernández's stay, but not his landlord.

"My main concern is that I could risk being evicted for housing an ICU nurse or, in general, having a visitor for a long stay," she said. Because the virus is believed to remain on the surface for only a few days, she said she was not concerned about becoming infected in the department upon her return.

Teo was concerned about infecting his guest, Rowan. "I was more concerned that it might be asymptomatic and leave the virus to someone with compromised immunity," she said. "So I cleaned like never before."

Also complicated is the fact that New Yorkers who left the city may want to return soon.

Hernández told Cairns that he would move immediately if he wanted to return.

"Stay as long as you need," Cairns told Hernández. "If I come back early, I'll stay with friends."