A look at the latest updates on COVID-19

%MINIFYHTML5b18c8173437262de42774d676d8d2b017%

Today is the day that orders to stay home in the Denver metro area are eased and the safest order is adopted across the state. That means that some companies are reopening and business owners are forced to weigh economic realities against health concerns. Read more from Sam Tabachnik and Joe Rubino …

Yesterday, public health officials said Colorado has at least 960 coronavirus-related deaths and outbreaks at the senior centers continue to increase. Read more…

Throughout the day, we'll share the latest coverage from the Denver Post journalists on the coronavirus outbreak on this page. Also, keep in mind that Up News Info is supported by its readers to provide this in-depth coverage of the coronavirus outbreak, so consider purchasing a subscription if you haven't already.

Here are the May 8 updates.

ICYMI: Colorado COVID-19 diaries: a day in the coronavirus pandemic

What's new

Denver companies caught between economic realities and health concerns as they weigh reopening

Help, Protection Wanted for Colorado Immigrants Amid Pandemic

Why do Colorado school districts serve fewer meals during coronavirus closings?

Resources

These Colorado cities and counties require that masks be worn in public places.

These Colorado counties have extended their stay-at-home orders

Colorado coronavirus faq

Coronavirus Timeline: An In-Depth Look at COVID-19 in Colorado

Colorado Coronavirus Map: Where Are Cases Reported?

Colorado unemployment FAQ: how to apply, missing PIN details, and more

Do I have the coronavirus? This is what you should do if you are not sure.

Colorado Coronavirus Housing FAQs: Resources for Renters and Homeowners

How social distancing works and what it means to you

Within the growing movement against the closure of Colorado

The numbers

%MINIFYHTML5b18c8173437262de42774d676d8d2b018%

Live blog

Join our Facebook group for the latest updates on Coronavirus in Colorado.