6ix9ine shoots back at Meek Mill by bringing former Nicki Minaj into the mix

The enmity of the two rappers flares up after Meek throws a punch at the Mexican star, who has just released a new single, and her snitch scandal ahead of her Instagram Live session.

meek mill and 6ix9ine a.k.a. Tekashi69 were involved in an online exchange after Meek made discreet comments about Tekashi on Friday May 8 after the release of his new music video for "Gooba". Tekashi entered the Instagram Live session, which broke records after garnering 2 million views, and before that, Meek punched the rainbow-haired rapper on his Twitter account.

"I hope that rat lives to apologize to the people it counted or to the victim …" Meek said. "You guys forgot so quickly that a & # 39; rat & # 39; killed Nipsey [hustle and bustle] who wasn't supposed to be on the streets! That's the only thing there is one day because he's dead … he left his baby, mother and son like a coward as targets! "

6ix9ine heard about the comment that was posted on The Shade Room Instagram account. In the comments section, 6ix9ine replied: "Imagine a newborn baby comes into the world and is pressed on a Mexican with rainbow hair."

The answer did not stop Meek from teasing Tekashi further. "S ** t superrrrr trashhhhhhhhhhh … you uploaded 100 shots. Stop spinning Durkio and sail again!" he tweeted, apparently after hearing Tekashi's new single.

"N *** a was sending hits to n *** s with real killers, we don't feel sorry for you, we don't understand … you were sending hits on camera !!" added in a separate post. "I got a lot more money, don't even bring that … I don't do the internet numbers we do at the bank!"

Also, Meek went to his Instagram page to post an old freestyle and wrote "I've been a goat" in the caption. Tekashi noticed the post and quickly used it to return the troll to him. Using Meek's ex Nicki Minaj In his diss, Tekashi commented under the post, "Imagine being so pressured. Nicki doesn't want you anymore."

Meek did not personally counter Tekashi by shadow. Instead, he seemed to want to stop the jokes. "Sorry to lash out sometimes when I see people playing like that haha. I have been locked up too many times like an animal. Sam changes my password and doesn't give me a name," he said.