6ix9ine marks gang involvement as a way of family life out of poverty during first post-prison chat

Making his first official public appearance since his early release from prison, rapper & # 39; Gooba & # 39; criticizes former manager Kifano & # 39; Shotti & # 39; Jordan for conspiring with gang members to kill him.

Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine He caused a stir on Instagram Live on Friday (May 8) when he made his first official public appearance since obtaining an early release from prison.

The "FEFE" star was allowed to return home in April due to concerns about the coronavirus after serving a sentence on charges related to organized crime gangs, firearm crimes and drug trafficking in New York.

He is currently spending the remainder of his two-year sentence under house arrest, and when he turned 24 on Friday (May 8), he dropped his first post-prison footage with the self-recorded video for "Gooba."

Tekashi promoted the song by connecting with fans on a live stream hours later, and took the opportunity to share his side of the story by explaining why he agreed to cooperate with FBI officials and testify against the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods, of whom he said to be a member

During the conversation, he criticized his former manager Kifano "Shotti" Jordan for conspiring with gang members to kill him, and insisted that he was never really interested in breaking the law: he was just trying to find a way to get his family out of poverty.

"Listen, I'm a Mexican boy with rainbow hair and I rap. It's not about that gang shit, but I know how to get us out," he explained.

Tekashi came to own his status as a government informant when he addressed his enemies, saying, "You really didn't have a reason to dislike me (before). But now, you have a reason, so keep it up – that's right, "He giggled." My fans, my family doesn't deserve it and I'm sorry. Listen, I forgot (and) ratified, but who was I supposed to be loyal (sic) to? "

He then publicly thanked his lawyer, Lance Lazzaro, and the judge who granted him early release, only to argue his innocence, declaring: "I did nothing wrong."

And it didn't take long for Tekashi to start his new fiefdom with meek mill, who had asked the Brooklyn native to formally apologize for becoming an informant.

"For a rat to come home and do more numbers than you, I would be mad too," Tekashi scoffed. "If a rat came home like I did, he came home and did more numbers than me, he would be angry. You have many reasons to be angry."