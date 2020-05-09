44 more deaths and 1,011 new confirmed cases – Up News Info

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 44 additional COVID-19-related deaths and 1,011 new confirmed cases in the county Saturday.

These latest figures bring the number of coronaviruses to 31,197 cases and 1,512 deaths, according to the health department website.

Hikers, bikers, and families returned to Griffith Park on Saturday.

The numbers were released when the hiking trails and parks reopened today, although the popular Runyon Canyon and county beaches remained closed. A day earlier, select retail companies opened their doors for sidewalk service only, including stores that sell books, toys, music, flowers, sporting goods, and clothing.

"If you are away from home this weekend, take every precaution, as any of us, even if we are not sick, could be infected with COVID-19 and capable of infecting others," said Dr. Barbara Ferrer, county public health. director said in a statement. When you're away from home, always stay 6 feet away from everyone and wear a cloth face that safely covers your nose and mouth if other people are near you. These actions are critically important as we begin the recovery journey. "

County Supervisor Kathryn Barger said earlier this week that staff would be dispatched to the trails to make sure residents meet social distancing requirements. In addition, all hikers over 2 years of age must wear face covers.

Los Angeles County beaches remained close, but authorities point to a possible opening next week.