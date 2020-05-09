44 COVID-19 related deaths reported as Los Angeles County enters phase 2 of flexibilization restrictions – Up News Info Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Authorities confirmed 44 new coronavirus-related deaths Saturday, with another 1,011 new cases diagnosed.

So far, public health officials say there have been 31,197 positive cases of COVID-19 in all areas of Los Angeles County, of which 1,512 cases have resulted in deaths.

Ninety-two percent of the people who died had underlying health conditions, authorities said.

“Many people in our community are experiencing profound loss because their loved ones have passed away from COVID-19. We keep them in our thoughts and prayers every day, ”said Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, Director of Public Health. "If you're away from home this weekend, take every precaution, as any of us, even if we're not sick, could be infected with COVID-19 and be able to infect others. When you are away from home, always stay 6 feet away from everyone and use a cloth face that safely covers your nose and mouth if other people are near you. These actions are critically important as we begin the recovery journey so that we do not encounter large increases in hospitalizations and deaths that force us to re-establish restrictions. "

This weekend, the county entered phase two, which allows florists and some retailers to offer only curbside pickup.

However, authorities cautioned that people with underlying health conditions continue to have a much higher risk of serious COVID-19 illness.

"It will continue to be very important that vulnerable County residents stay home as much as possible, that they be given food and medicine, and that they know how to call their providers immediately if they have mild symptoms," public health officials said. A press release.