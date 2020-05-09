4 natural methods to whiten your teeth

First impressions are everything, whether you are in a job interview, on a date, on the first day of school or in any social situation. It is inevitable that you leave an impression, good or bad, but that is up to you. One thing is certain, those with pearly whites definitely leave a brilliant impression. Don't think that laser teeth whitening and cosmetic dentistry are the only solutions on the table – we've rounded up four natural methods to get you on the right track for that perfect Hollywood smile.

Apple cider vinegar:

Apple cider vinegar is a good starter platform, but it's not the impatient heart, as you'll need to constantly use it for over a month to see brilliant results. In your daily routine, be sure to brush your teeth with apple cider vinegar and then brush with regular toothpaste. About a month later and the result is whiter, naturally brighter teeth and all for $ 5. Hello

Baking soda brush:

Do you have baking soda and lemon juice? Perfect. Mix half a teaspoon of baking soda, water, and lemon juice until a paste forms. Brush up to two minutes in the morning and at night, as this acts as your toothpaste replacement. For the next week, rinse well and repeat every other day. Since baking soda can become abrasive over time, make sure it reduces even more after your first week of use.

Pulling activated carbon:

Charcoal beauty remedies have started working in the past few months, and it's not surprising since charcoal is highly absorbent and accumulates tannins, the cause of stained teeth. Rinse your toothbrush under running water, soak it in the charcoal mixture, and start brushing your teeth normally. Once you finish brushing, rinse your mouth thoroughly and rape it! You should instantly see whiter teeth.

Brush after dark meals or drinks:

This tip shouldn't surprise us, you don't need to spend tons on a laser teeth whitening treatment when all you need to do is brush more frequently. After eating or drinking, the remains remain on the teeth and cause damage. Therefore, you should always have a toothbrush and toothpaste on hand. Constantly brushing your teeth will only help them shine more.