4 additional LAPD employees test positive for COVID-19, with a total of 104, 44 have since recovered – Up News Info Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Four additional additional Los Angeles Police Department employees tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the department's total to 104.

As of Friday, 44 LAPD employees recovered and returned to work, and one remains hospitalized, according to Jessica Kellogg of the Emergency Operations Center.

All other individuals isolate themselves at home and recover.

The number of Los Angeles Fire Department employees who tested positive for the virus rose to 27 on Friday, Kellogg reported.

Of the LAFD employees, 21 recovered and returned to work, and none are hospitalized.

The remaining six employees are isolated and recovering at home.