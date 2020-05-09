3 apps that will keep you entertained while you're confined

Being social, active and managing to entertain yourself while at home is a challenge. A challenge that everyone is facing right now. This will be the first and, hopefully, the last time that the entire world will be in the same situation. However, we have the latest, coolest, and most fashionable apps that you have to download. These apps will make life easier and make socializing from your own home an absolute breeze.

Focus

This app is bringing offices and workspaces to life as you can have a live video stream with multiple people. You can alter your background and make it look like you are anywhere in the world from space to the beach. The application is ideal for weekly or even daily meetings. However, it is also ideal for virtual parties. Couples have been going to the app for engagement parties, birthday parties, and even taking it so far as to have karaoke parties there. Do yourself a favor and download it.

Party

This is an old but good one, it saw its emergence a few years ago, but since then it has been given the possibility of a return, in this delicate period. The application is also a platform for video calls, but it allows you to play with everyone in chat. From "Heads Up,quot; to drawing games, it will appear that you are playing charades in person. The application is really cute, every time someone comes online, they will be alerted that they are & # 39; at home & # 39; And the best part is, you can join random chats that a mutual friend is in, even if you don't know the other people you are with. are in a chat with

OnePelaton

This is a fitness app for the whole family. With a 90-day free trial, you'll see how cluttered this app is. With tons of in-house workouts from professional trainers and workouts that target specific areas, you can even become a gym fanatic after all. Workouts will make you sweat even for 20 to 30 minutes. In addition, the application offers the function of choosing your training according to a playlist or music genre, so you really get involved and enjoy it.