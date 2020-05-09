20-year-old woman fatally injured in shooting that left man in critical condition in San Bernardino – Up News Info Los Angeles

%MINIFYHTML18a1e56bb660eb82234ca22c700a00ae15%

Authorities investigated Saturday the circumstances surrounding the shooting death of a 20-year-old woman and the injuries of another victim in San Bernardino.

Police were called to the shooting at 1900 N. Little Zion Manor Drive just after 12:30 a.m.

When they arrived, they located the victim, who had died. She was identified as Jatae Armster, 20, of Perris.

%MINIFYHTML18a1e56bb660eb82234ca22c700a00ae16%

Police say a second shooting victim was located in a hospital and appears to be related to the same incident. That victim has been included in critical condition.

A motive for the shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with information should call Det. Cunningham at (909) 384-5745 or Staff Sgt. Tello at (909) 384-5613.