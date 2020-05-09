2 coronavirus patients from 2 different Collin County nursing homes have died – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

%MINIFYHTML9e05dadf96251eff00914b844ecd08c815%

Collin County reported Friday that two residents of two different nursing homes, each with COVID-19, died.

Originally, the county reported that a third victim who died also lived in one of the nursing homes, but then told Up News Info 11 that the 50-year-old patient did not live in a nursing home.

An 82-year-old McKinney man with COVID-19 and underlying health conditions died Wednesday at a local hospital, according to a report received by Collin County Health Services.

The patient lived at the North Park Health and Rehabilitation Center.

A 92-year-old man in Plano with underlying health problems and COVID-19 died Friday.

He lived at the Plano Life Care Center.

A 50-year-old Plano man with COVID-19 and a serious underlying health condition also died Friday at a local hospital.

As of Friday afternoon, CCHCS reported 887 confirmed cases of COVID-19 among Collin County residents, with 580 of those individuals (65%) reported having recovered and 21 currently hospitalized.

The total number of deaths reported to the county for people with COVID-19 is now 27.

As of Friday, Texas Health and Human Services received reports of a total of 390 COVID-19-related residents deaths in nursing facilities and 88 deaths of residents in assisted living facilities statewide.

According to reports, patients diagnosed with COVID-19 have had mild to severe respiratory illness with symptoms of fever, cough, and shortness of breath.

Symptoms can appear as little as 2 days or up to 14 days after exposure. Additionally, some patients have experienced more severe symptoms and health complications.

If people experience more severe symptoms, CCHCS encourages people to call their healthcare provider or emergency department before arrival to limit exposure.

