Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid's family and friends hope they get married as soon as possible: "You wouldn't be surprised!"

At this point, everyone knows that Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are expecting a baby together, but it is rumored that this is not the only new step in their relationship that they are willing to take. An internal report says they know the couple is also planning to get married as soon as possible, even if that would mean running away amid the pandemic.

Meanwhile, fans are also convinced they're already engaged, based on a new tattoo Zayn has, with a poem about marriage.

Also, a source tells HollywoodLife that ‘Zayn is determined to marry Gigi. They haven't made announcements about an engagement, but it's only a matter of time. He is very eager to make her his wife. It won't surprise your friends if they secretly get married before the baby is born. They can always have a great wedding afterwards. "

They've been romantically involved since 2015, but after getting back together not too long ago, the news that they are now pregnant broke earlier this month!

That said, the parents should have been enjoying their time together in the midst of quarantine while they waited to receive their first child.

The couple has been isolated on their family's farm in Pennsylvania.

Sadly, the singer's relatives are far away in the UK during this time, but the source noted that they are excited to travel there and visit as soon as travel restrictions are lifted.

Igi Gigi has a great relationship with Zayn's family, they love her and as soon as they can travel again they will want to come to America to celebrate the new baby. Gigi's mother and Zayn's mother talk all the time and have an open invitation for them to stay on the farm, "the source told the same media outlet.



