YouTube TV gets Nickelodeon, MTV, Comedy Central, and more – BGR

YouTube TV is finally hosting Viacom channels this summer, like Nickelodeon, MTV, Comedy Central, BET, CMT, Paramount Network, TV Land, and VH1.

Viacom and CBS merged at the end of last year, and CBS was already associated with YouTube TV.

A total of 14 new channels will be added to YouTube TV, but no price changes have been announced yet.

YouTube TV was not the first exaggerated Internet TV service, but it quickly became a major contender after its launch in early 2017. YouTube TV had a clean and easy-to-use interface and unlimited cloud DVR storage. But it lacked several major channels that could be found on other services, especially the Viacom line, which included Nickelodeon, MTV, and Comedy Central. But now that Viacom and CBS have merged again after separating years ago, YouTube TV subscribers will finally have access to the channels that have been lost all this time.

BET, CMT, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Paramount Network, TV Land and VH1 debut on YouTube TV this summer, according to a ViacomCBS press release. BET Her, MTV2, Nick Jr., NickToons, TeenNick, and MTV Classic will also be added at a later date, bringing a total of 14 new channels to the service. YouTube TV will continue to broadcast local CBS, CBS Sports Network, The CW, Pop TV and Smithsonian Channel stations.

"We are delighted to have reached an expanded agreement with YouTube TV that recognizes the full power of our newly combined portfolio as ViacomCBS," said Ray Hopkins, president of US Network Distribution. USA At ViacomCBS. "Google has been an excellent partner, and we look forward to bringing even more of our entertainment networks to YouTube TV subscribers for the first time."

Viacom channels have traditionally been difficult to find on OTT internet services. In this useful table of Cord Cutters NewsYou can see that while MTV is available on various services, it is missing on both Hulu Live TV and YouTube TV. MTV2 and MTV Classic are even more difficult to find. And even though Sling TV has access to some Viacom channels, including MTV, Nickelodeon is nowhere to be found. It is a confusing mess.

"We are excited to launch the ViacomCBS portfolio on YouTube TV this summer," said Lori Conkling, global director of partnerships on YouTube TV. "Our expanded partnership delivers on our promise to offer a premium content portfolio to our YouTube TV subscribers, as well as through YouTube platforms."

The addition of 14 Viacom channels fills one of the biggest remaining gaps in the YouTube TV lineup, but one thing that was not mentioned in the press release was how this will affect price. In 2018, the monthly subscription price increased from $ 35 to $ 40 when YouTube TV added Turner channels such as TBS, CNN, and Cartoon Network. In 2019, the price rose again, this time to $ 50 per month, when Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network and TLC were added to the service. 14 new channels will probably mean a new price too, but we'll see.

Image Source: Christy Radecic / Invision / AP / Shutterstock