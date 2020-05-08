"Younger" spinoff starring Hilary Duff in progress – Up News Info

ViacomCBS has partnered with Younger creator Darren Star in a spinoff of TV Land's flagship series, with Hilary Duff starring, sources tell Up News Info.

The veteran comedy, which is heading into its seventh season, stars Sutton Foster. The spin-off would be built around Duff, Sutton's co-star.

The project is currently in early development and a network has not yet been connected. We could go to the Paramount Network, listen, where Younger He was slated to move in for his sixth season, but the plans were reversed and he remained in his original home on TV Land. It is also possible that the series can be purchased elsewhere.

A spokesman for TV Land declined to comment.

An interpreter of strong qualifications, Younger Ranked the best cable comedy last year among women 18-49 and women 25-54. The Season 6 premiere was the premiere of TV Land's highest rated series among viewers 25-54 and women 25-54, according to the network.

In addition to Foster and Duff, Younger starring Debi Mazar, Miriam Shor, Nico Tortorella, Peter Hermann, Molly Bernard and Charles Michael Davis. Follow Liza Miller (Foster), a talented editor who navigates the highly competitive world of publishing, while juggling the complications of mixing business with pleasure and dealing with the lie she created about her age to land her dream job. .

Season 6 of the series finds Kelsey de Duff leaning on her new role as editor in the newly minted Millennial Print.

Over the years, Younger has expanded into a cross-platform franchise, including post-show. Getting younger the Youngest discovered podcast and two books published by Simon & Schuster.

Younger is created, produced and written by Star, with Tony Hernández of JAX Media as executive producer. Dottie Zicklin, Eric Zicklin, and Alison Brown also serve as executive producers and writers for the series.

The Hollywood Reporter was the first to report the news.