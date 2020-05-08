You'll have to pay for Zoom's new end-to-end encryption feature: BGR

Zoom announced the addition of end-to-end encryption to video calls.

The security feature will be available in the near future, thanks to the acquisition of Keybase.

Only paid Zoom accounts will be able to take advantage of it, with subscriptions starting at $ 14.99 per month.

The new coronavirus pandemic forced us to spend more time indoors than ever in recent history. Those who were able to study or work from home replaced their daily rituals with a different environment, one dominated by all kinds of video chat applications that made it possible to work from home. Zoom became the flagship video conferencing application during the early days of the pandemic, but the more popular it became, the clearer it became that the software had some serious privacy and security issues. One of them was about the security of user data, as people discovered that the end-to-end encryption that Zoom claimed to protect every video call was not exactly end-to-end encryption. Zoom was using its own form of encryption, which allowed it to access the contents of video and audio calls, which is not reassuring at all.

In light of the revelations, Zoom promised to fix its blatant security issues, and the latest move concerns end-to-end encryption. Your video calls will finally receive it. But only if you pay, because end-to-end encryption won't be implemented for free Zoom calls.

Adding end-to-end encryption to video chat apps that support multiple people isn't necessarily easy and it can't be cheap. However, Apple is doing it with FaceTime, and FaceTime is doing it with WhatsApp. Those calls are encrypted from end to end, be they audio or video chats. But Zoom decided to trick customers with the capabilities of its own service before the problem was discovered. What Zoom does is encrypt data during transport, from its servers to users. And that's what gave him access to the content of the call.

Zoom announced Thursday the purchase of Keybase, a New York-based startup that deals with encrypted messaging and cloud services. That technology will be used to strengthen the security of Zoom video calls. "We are excited to integrate the Keybase team into the Zoom family to help us build end-to-end encryption that can achieve Zoom's current scalability," wrote Zoom CEO Eric Yuan in a blog post.

"We believe this will provide equivalent or better security than existing end-to-end encrypted messaging platforms for the consumer, but with the quality and scale of video that has made Zoom the choice of more than 300 million daily meeting participants. , including those in some of the world's largest companies, "he said of Zoom's upcoming security features.

Yuan also said the company will not build a mechanism to decipher live meetings for "legal interception purposes,quot; or a back door.

The CEO added that "Zoom will offer an end-to-end encrypted meeting mode for all paid accounts,quot; sometime soon, making it clear that the free version of the app won't get the same kind of security. You will have to pay at least $ 14.99 per month to get the feature.

Adding real end-to-end encryption is certainly a welcome step for an application that would otherwise be easy to use for any type of video call, be it work or personal. But we should also not forget that Zoom could have made it clear from the start that the service did not provide the kind of security that certain business customers might have been looking for.

Comparatively, Google Meet and Facebook Rooms also don't have end-to-end encryption for video calls, but they have never claimed that they do.

