You can get the Apple Watch Series 3 smart watch for $ 179 at Best Buy

Offers on the Apple Watch Series 5 have been sold out for now, but if that model was still a bit out of reach in terms of price, Walmart and Best Buy have the Apple Watch Series 3 (38mm, GPS) for $ 179. This price is not necessarily the lowest, although this agreement is notable because stocks, in general, for this model have been scarce since Black Friday. Both retailers currently have some color options to choose from.

If you want to load used video games without paying a lot, GameStop is hosting a one-day sale where you can get up to 50 percent off when you buy five pre-owned games that cost $ 19.99 or less. The percentage you will save will increase when you add more games to your cart. (Two games give you 20 percent savings, three give you 30 percent discount, and so on, up to five.) This discount only works with the physical versions of used games. You will see the price cuts take effect in your cart.

You probably won't find some of the newer games for under $ 20, but you can catch up on some games that might have been lost in recent years. Games like Persona 5, Far Cry 5, Mortal Kombat 11, God of War, and many more make the cut, so you can save a ton of money. If you recently bought a console, this is a great opportunity to upload exclusives.