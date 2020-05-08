Yosemite employees evicted amid a coronavirus pandemic – Up News Info San Francisco

YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK (AP) – An estimated 90 Yosemite National Park bus drivers and transportation workers who were fired after the park closed to visitors in March are now facing eviction.

The group of Yosemite Hospitality workers were told this week that the layoffs require them to leave Yosemite before May 21, Fresno Bee reported Friday.

These are the first Yosemite evictions reported solely for layoffs caused by the coronavirus pandemic and occur despite Governor Gavin Newsom's order calling for a state moratorium on evictions until May 31, the newspaper reported.

It is unclear how the order refers to federal lands, including national parks.

An unidentified Yosemite employee told the newspaper that leaders of Aramark, the Philadelphia-based company that owns Yosemite Hospitality, emphasized that the company has the right to evict them because their home depends on employment. Aramark Yosemite employees pay around $ 100 per month to live in shared employee housing.

Those evicted include people without close or close relatives, including former foster youth and some older Yosemite workers.

Aramark spokesman David Freireich did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Associated Press.

The park, which had around 4.6 million visitors in 2019, has not announced how long its buses will be idle, but employees said they were told they would not run again until January 2021. Aramark employs approximately 1,200 workers from Yosemite Hospitality.

In Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks to the south, employees of its dealership, Delaware North, were forced to leave those parks in late March.

