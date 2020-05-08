YaYa stab victim Mayweather shows bare baby bump, says his injured arm is still injured

Twitter

Returning to Instagram Live, LaPattra Lashai Jacobs pulls up her shirt to reveal her stomach and strips off her arm cast to show how injuries affect the mobility of her arm.

YaYa Mayweather a.k.a. Iyana MayweatherStab victim LaPattra Lashai Jacobs has fueled her speculation about the pregnancy. Days after showing what appeared to be a rounder tummy, she returned to Instagram Live again to show off her bare tummy.

As if to rid himself of the suspicion that she faked the baby's bump, he lifted his white T-shirt with his wound during the live session, revealing his growing baby bump. When she first showed off her alleged baby bump on Tuesday, May 5, it was believed to be unreal because her stomach had looked flat a few days earlier.

However, LaPattra said nothing about whether she is really pregnant or not and who the father is. Instead, she shared details about her stabbing injuries that involved the NBA YoungBoy a.k.a. YoungBoy never broke againYaYa's girlfriend.

In the video, LaPattra removed the cast from her arm, though she stopped showing her scars, "because that's unpleasant and unpleasant," according to her. She said her injured arm is not paralyzed, but she is currently not mobile.

During the Live, she tried to move her arm and clench her fist, but there was no movement. She said she was instructed to keep it elevated and that she still experiences pain in her injured arm. "When I'm putting this on (the cast), I feel the pain shoot up, that's why it hurts," he said.

He also revealed how complicated it is when he has to bathe: "When I shower, it is really strange, because I cannot bathe my back, because when I shower, I use both hands, for my hand, and this hand doesn't even work, as if neither I couldn't even answer. " He continued regretting: "I wish I could have taught you how I pick up something that I can't even pick up, my therapy did one thing to me, it makes me look so hurt, that's why I don't like putting it on. It helps me pick things up."