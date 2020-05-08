WWE Money in the Bank 2020 date, start time, matches, PPV cost, location and rumors

Raise the roof.

This year's Money in the Bank 2020 is taking the event to new heights, and literally. Originally scheduled to take place at the Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore, Maryland, the powers that carried the event to the literal roof of its corporate headquarters in Stamford, Connecticut.

That's right: The much-requested briefcase will be suspended above the ring, which will be on the roof of WWE headquarters. And to add fuel to the fire, WWE has added a "corporate ladder,quot; concept, in which superstars participating in matches will have to start from the ground floor of WWE headquarters to the ceiling.

Actually, there is something in the concept that is extremely self-aware that is either cool or so woefully unconscious that it makes it incredibly ironic.

Regardless, the event changes could be entertaining, considering that WrestleMania 36 was generally well-received, despite the company's biggest event being held from the WWE Performance Center and in front of no fans.

WWE may have some magic up its sleeve to make that work again.

Money in the Bank 2020 start time

Date: Sunday, March 10

Sunday, March 10 Hour: 7 p.m. ET | 4 p.m. PT

This year's Money in the Bank program will begin at 7 p.m. ET on Sunday, March 10, live on WWE Network. A launch show has yet to be announced.

Money in the Bank 2020 matches

Asuka vs. Shayna Baszler vs. Nia Jax vs. Dana Brooke vs. Lacey Evans vs. Carmella on a Money in the Bank ladder for a women's championship contract

Daniel Bryan vs. Rey Mysterio vs. Aleister Black vs. King Corbin vs. Otis vs. AJ Styles in a ladder fight at Money in the Bank for a world championship contract

Braun Strowman (c) vs. "The Fiend,quot; Bray Wyatt for the WWE Universal Championship

Bayley (c) vs. Tamina Singles match for the WWE "SmackDown,quot; Women's Championship

Drew McIntyre (c) vs. Seth Rollins Singles fights for the WWE Championship

The New Day (Big E and Kofi Kingston) (c) vs. The Miz and John Morrison vs. The Forgotten Sons (Steve Cutler, Jaxson Ryker and / or Wesley Blake) vs. House Party Fight (Great Metalik and Golden Lynx) Fatal 4-Way Tag Team Match for WWE Tag Team Championship "SmackDown,quot;

How to watch WWE Money in the Bank 2020

Television channel: WWE Network

WWE Network PPV price: $ 54.99

Money in the Bank 2020 will be available on the WWE Network, at a cost of $ 9.99 per month on subscription. It will also be available on PPV for $ 54.99.

Where does Money in the Bank take place?

Originally, the event was scheduled to take place from the Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore, Maryland, which was no stranger to previous WWE events. Instead of moving the entire event to the WWE Performance Center as they did with WrestleMania, the & # 39; E is hosting the show on its campus in Stamford, Connecticut.

Main Stair Matches will take place from the roof of WWE's corporate headquarters, while some fighters will make their way from the ground floor to the top of the building. Part of the show will also air live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

Results of money in the bank 2019

– The Usos (Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso) defeated Daniel Bryan and Rowan

– Bayley defeated Carmella, Dana Brooke, Ember Moon, Mandy Rose (with Sonya Deville), Naomi, Natalya, and Nikki Cross Money on the Bank ladder

– Rey Mysterio defeated Samoa Joe (c) for the WWE United States Championship

– Shane McMahon defeated The Miz in a steel cage match

– Tony Nese (c) defeated Ariya Daivari Singles for the WWE Cruiserweight Championship

– Becky Lynch (c) defeated Lacey Evans for the WWE "RAW,quot; Women's Championship

– Charlotte Flair defeated Becky Lynch (c) Singles match for the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship

– Bayley defeated Charlotte Flair (c) for the WWE "SmackDown,quot; Women's Championship (Cash-in Match)

– Roman Reigns defeated Elias

– Seth Rollins (c) defeated AJ Styles Singles for the WWE Universal Championship

– Kofi Kingston (c) defeated Kevin Owens Singles match for the WWE Championship

– Brock Lesnar (with Paul Heyman) defeated Ali, Andrade, Baron Corbin, Drew McIntyre, Finn Bálor, Randy Orton, and Ricochet Money in the Bank.

WWE Money in the Bank 2020 rumors

– Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer reported that the men's and women's Money in the Bank ladder matches have already been filmed. No results have been filtered as of this publication.