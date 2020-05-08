WWE Bank Cash – Complete list of MITB contract successes and failures

Cash, folks.

%MINIFYHTML20fa289a800e24157f31100201344b5915%

Despite all the criticism that WWE receives, and deservedly, one of its best concepts in the last 20 years has been the Money in the Bank contract. It's almost always made for exciting matches and results, sometimes birth stars, and sometimes it results in failure.

In total, 23 Money in the Bank contracts have been delivered over the years, with several Mr./Ms. The money in the banks is being crowned. There have been 19 successful collections, with two consecutive losses, a DQ finish and a No Contest to accompany them.

Here's a look at all of them:

MORE: WWE Pay-Per-View Calendar for 2020

Money changes in the bank

Edge

Event contract won and time held: WrestleMania 21 (April 3, 2005), 280 days

Charged at: January 8, 2006, New Year's Revolution

Labeled the "Ultimate Opportunist," Edge cashed in his contract after an Elimination Chamber match in which John Cena successfully defended his WWE Championship. Edge hit Cena with two Spears, exchanging his "Mr. Money in the Bank,quot; title for the WWE Champion.

Rob Van Dam

Event contract won and time held: WrestleMania 21 (April 2, 2006), 70 days

Charged at: June 11, 2006, ECW One Night Stand

Unlike most other cashes, "The Whole F & # 39; n Show,quot; made it known that it was challenging John Cena for the title before the May 22 episode of "RAW,quot;. Van Dam succeeded in his cash, winning the WWE Championship after Edge interfered and struck Cena with a Spear through a tilted table in a corner.

In a nice touch, Van Dam was announced as "new ECW champion,quot; after the victory.

Edge

Event contract won and time held: "RAW,quot; (May 7, 2007), four days (one, from one event to another)

Charged at: May 8, 2007, "SmackDown,quot;

Originally, Mr. Kennedy won the contract, but lost it in a bout with Edge on "RAW," who quickly launched into "SmackDown," winning the Undertaker World Heavyweight Championship on "SmackDown."

CM Punk

Event contract won and time held: WrestleMania 24 (March 30, 2008), 92 days

Charged at: June 30, 2008, "RAW,quot;

The first of several world championships for CM Punk came a little earlier than expected, as he defeated Edge after being attacked by Batista during a promotion on "RAW,quot;. Punk achieved a GTS and won the World Heavyweight Championship.

CM Punk

Event contract won and time held: WrestleMania 25 (April 5, 2009), 63 days

Charged at: June 7, 2009, Extreme Rules

Jeff Hardy's championship celebration was short-lived as Punk won after Hardy's victory over Edge at Extreme Rules 2009. Punk achieved two GTS for the win and his second World Heavyweight Championship.

Jack swagger

Event contract won and time held: WrestleMania 26 (March 28, 2010), two days

Charged at: March 30, 2010, "SmackDown,quot;

Swagger won his first and only major title in WWE (the ECW Championship doesn't count), covering Chris Jericho in an episode of "SmackDown,quot;. Now they are both members of the Inner Circle at AEW.

Kane

Event contract won and time held: Money in the Bank 2010 (July 18, 2010), less than an hour

Charged at: July 18, 2010, Money in the Bank

Kane wasted no time with the briefcase, nailing Rey Mysterio with a Tombstone Piledriver after Mysterio retained the title against Jack Swagger that same night.

The miz

Event contract won and time held: Money in the Bank 2010 (July 18, 2010), 127 days

Charged at: November 22, 2010, "RAW,quot;

Winner of the Red Mark briefcase in 2010, The Miz won the Randy Orton WWE Championship after Orton was attacked by The Nexus after a title defense against Wade Barrett.

Daniel Bryan

Event contract won and time held: Money in the Bank 2011 (July 17, 2011), 154 days

Charged at: December 18, 2011, tables, stairs and chairs

Bryan's victory at MITB 2011 came as a shock to many, as people view that night's event as one of the best in WWE in decades. He would first try to collect the contract against Big Show, winning, but the collection was refused. Eventually he would capitalize on Mark Henry, earning the first title of his illustrious WWE career.

Alberto del río

Event contract won and time held: Money in the Bank 2011 (July 17, 2011), 28 days

Charged at: August 14, 2011, SummerSlam

The Summer of Punk came to an end when Alberto Del Río defeated the undisputed WWE champion after a match with John Cena. Del Rio had tried to cash in on Money in the Bank the previous month when CM Punk threatened to leave with the title. The game never officially started, giving Del Rio a second Punk crack later.

Dolph Ziggler

Event contract won and time held: Money in the Bank 2012 (July 15, 2012), 267 days

Charged at: April 8, 2013, "RAW,quot;

Ziggler's moment finally came 267 days after winning the briefcase, the second longest time a male fighter has had the contract. He defended the contract twice and successfully cashed against Alberto Del Rio the night after WrestleMania 29 in front of a rowdy New Jersey crowd.

%MINIFYHTML20fa289a800e24157f31100201344b5916%

John Cena

Event contract won and time held: Money in the Bank 2012 (July 15, 2012), eight days

Charged at: July 23, 2012, "RAW,quot;

Cena's money exchange was actually unsuccessful. Although he won the match, he won it due to disqualification and, as we all know, the title cannot change hands in case of disqualification. CM Punk would hold the title until next year's Royal Rumble. Cena also notified his intention to contest the title, a pure babyface move.

Damien Sandow

Event contract won and time held: Money in the Bank 2013 (July 14, 2013), 106 days

Charged at: October 28, 2013, "RAW,quot;

Sandow did what Cena couldn't: lose cash directly. He became the first man to lose a collection contract after losing to Super Dinner in an episode of "RAW,quot;.

Randy orton

Event contract won and time held: Money in the Bank 2013 (July 14, 2013), 35 days

Charged at: August 18, 2013, SummerSlam

Just seconds after Daniel Bryan defeated John Cena and finally secured the elusive bronze ring once again, Randy Orton cashed in his Money in the Bank briefcase with the assistance of former Evolution teammate Triple H, who had been the referee. special guest in the match for the previous title. .

Seth Rollins

Event contract won and time held: Money in the Bank 2014 (June 29, 2014), 273 days

Charged at: March 29, 2015, WrestleMania 31

There was a light at the end of the Brock Lesnar-Roman Reigns race, and his name was Seth Rollins. Rollins held the briefcase longer than any other male superstar and became the first to cash in on WrestleMania, making the singles match between Lesnar and Reigns a triple threat.

Sheamus

Event contract won and time held: Money in the Bank 2015 (June 14, 2015), 161 days

Charged at: November 22, 2015, Survivor Series

Sheamus cashed in his briefcase a few seconds after Roman Reigns defeated former Shield teammate Dean Ambrose for the vacant WWE World Heavyweight Championship.

Dean Ambrose

Event contract won and time held: Money in the Bank 2016 (June 19, 2016), less than an hour

Charged at: June 19, 2016, Money in the Bank 2016

Ambrose could barely weigh, cashing in his briefcase later that night, securing the WWE World Heavyweight Championship after pinning Seth Rollins with the Dirty Deeds.

Carmella

Event contract won and time held: Money in the Bank 2017 (June 18, 2017), 287 days

Charged at: April 10, 2018 "SmackDown,quot;

& # 39; Nick is money. More or less. The winner of the first women's MITB ladder match received controversial assistance from on-screen boyfriend James Ellsworth, who withdrew the briefcase on behalf of Carmella. She would be stripped of the briefcase because of the finish, and she would finally get it back that week on "SmackDown,quot;.

Carmella's long 296 * days (287 days if not including the time she was stripped of her contract) with the briefcase would culminate in a victory over Charlotte Flair on "SmackDown,quot;.

Baron Corbin

Event contract won and time held: Money in the Bank 2017 (June 18, 2017), 58 days

Charged at: August 15, 2017, "RAW,quot;

Corbin would be the second fighter to lose a cash bout, losing to then WWE Champion Jinder Mahal in a build-up, after a distraction from John Cena.

Alexa Bliss

Event contract won and time held: Money in the Bank 2018 (June 17, 2018), less than three hours

Charged at: June 17, 2018 Money in the Bank 2018

Alexa Bliss was certainly impatient, cashing out her contract the same night she won it, interrupting the match between Nia Jax and Ronda Rousey, incapacitating Rousey, cashing in and winning the "RAW,quot; women's championship.

Braun Strowman

Event contract won and time held: Money in the Bank 2018 (June 17, 2018), 70 days

Charged at: September 16, 2018 Hell in a Cell

Strowman's time with the briefcase was strange. He announced his intention to cash in the briefcase early, even before he knew who his opponent would be, and his championship bout ended in a No Contest. Unfortunate ending for one of the hottest stars of the time.

Bayley

Event contract won and time held: Money in the Bank 2019 (May 19, 2019), less than two hours

Charged at: May 19, 2019, Money in the Bank 2019

Bayley is the fourth overall fighter to win her contract the same night it was won, defeating Charlotte with an elbow drop to win the "SmackDown,quot; women's championship.

Brock Lesnar

Event contract won and time held: Money in the Bank 2019 (May 19, 2019), 56 days

Charged at: July 14, 2019, Seth Rollins

Lesnar was an unannounced member of the Money in the Bank ladder, securing the contract and making fans cry everywhere. He would make money from Seth Rollins at Extreme Rules in 2019.