World famous magician Roy Horn dies of coronavirus complications at age 75 – Up News Info Los Angeles

%MINIFYHTML164f71de801ed413d65dc84bce83b6cf17%

– Roy Horn, half of the legendary duo Siegfried & Roy, died Friday of complications from COVID-19. He was 75 years old.

Roy Uwe Ludwig Horn and collaborating partner Siegfried Fischbacher became known worldwide for the use of white lions and tigers during live magic shows, ushering in a new era of entertainment in Las Vegas.

"Today, the world has lost one of the greats of magic, but I have lost my best friend," Siegfried said. “From the moment we met, I knew that Roy and I, together, would change the world. There could be no Siegfried without Roy, nor Roy without Siegfried.

“Roy was a fighter all his life, even during these last days. I sincerely thank the team of doctors, nurses, and staff at Mountain View Hospital who worked heroically against this insidious virus that finally took Roy 's life. "

Roy was born on October 3, 1944 in Germany. At an early age, he developed an affinity for animals, adopting both his wolfdog, Hexe, and his cheetah, Chico, from the Bremen Zoo.

%MINIFYHTML164f71de801ed413d65dc84bce83b6cf18%

While working as a butler on a cruise ship, Roy met Siegfried and assisted him during his magical act. Their decades-long collaboration began when Roy asked, "Siegfried, missing rabbits are common, but can you make a cheetah disappear?"

Siegfried and Roy's magical act took them around the world, from Japan to Radio City Music Hall and a four-decade career in Las Vegas. During their 14 years at The Mirage, they sold the largest theater in Las Vegas history every night.

On October 3, 2003, Roy's acting career ended when one of his white tigers dragged him offstage. Roy had since said that he believed the animal was reacting to its owner by having a stroke.

Roy often referred to the tiger, named Mantecore, as his "lifeguard,quot;.

"Roy's whole life has been about defying the odds," Siegfried added. “He grew up with very little and became famous around the world for his showmanship, talent, and lifelong commitment to animal conservation. He had a strength and will be unlike anyone I have ever known. "

Roy is preceded in death by his mother Johanna Horn and his half brother Alfred Fink. He is survived by his brother Werner Horn, his family of animals and, of course, Siegfried.

Funeral services will be private with plans for a future public monument.

Friends and family have called for donations in their memory to the Cleveland Clinic's Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health or Nevada Response, Relief and Recovery Task Force COVID-19.