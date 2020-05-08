Women In Animation and The Animation Guild Team to Support Working Mothers on Mother's Day – Up News Info

To celebrate Mother's Day, Women in Animation and Animation Guild have joined forces to promote equality and flexibility in the workplace and to support the animation community "as you navigate the unprecedented effects of the COVID pandemic -19 ". In a joint statement, they noted that "many animation workers are doing double duty: balancing full-time work and care without regular support."

On Thursday, the guild – IATSE Local 839 – reported that, “although most sectors of the entertainment industry are suffering a significant job loss due to the COVID-19 pandemic, most of the work of the members of the Animation Guild has not been affected and guild membership has increased since the last quarter. "

Their collaboration, they said, is designed "to raise awareness of the great need for caregiver support. This collaboration hopes to address the best way to support caregivers as they reenter the workplace, identify best practices and policies, and they promote a cultural shift in the workplace to improve work-life balance. "

"The combined membership of Women in Animation and The Animation Guild encompasses thousands of professionals across our industry," said Kristin Donner, chair of the Animation Guild Membership and Family Committee. “When we speak with a unified voice in support of working caregivers, it has an impact. As we celebrate our working mothers this weekend, we recognize their many vital and creative roles, and we are committed to supporting them during COVID and beyond. "

Starting on Mother's Day, a series of social media posts will cover topics related to the issues facing working caregivers. We urge you to share an infographic titled "Supporting Working Moms During COVID" that references helpful resources and creative advice.

WIA and TAG said they believe their association "will give a unified voice to caregivers who work and empower the animation community to build a better industry, one that is more inclusive and stronger than ever."

Among their advice to support working mothers during COVID-19, they point out that “working mothers take on multiple roles every day, including that of teacher, professional, camp director and human. It can feel overwhelming. But a little help can go a long way. "