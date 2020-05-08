Woman arrested for having virtual sex with BF jailed in front of boy

A Florida woman was arrested and charged after participating in a virtual visit with her imprisoned boyfriend, who quickly turned sexual, in front of her son.

Noelle Rascati, 32, chatted on video with her boyfriend Tathan Fields, 26, while her little daughter sat and watched.

Fields was sentenced to 15 years in the Santa Rosa County Jail on robbery and grand theft charges, according to court documents obtained by The Smoking Gun.

Authorities say the visit "became extremely sexual," as the boy sat and watched for the duration of the 12:28 video.

After initially "talking to each other in a sexual nature," Rascati and Fields reportedly "began to masturbate while looking at each other," the police officers allege. TSG reports that Rascati, in her robe fully open, is seen retrieving a pink sex toy from a closet. Then use the device "with your legs open toward the camera."

While "exposing his entire naked body," Rascati "continues to indulge himself with a variety of sex toys."

Rascati was arrested and charged with a felony of engaging in lewd and lewd conduct in the presence of a minor.

After posting a $ 2,000 bond, Rascati was released and is scheduled to be processed on May 18.