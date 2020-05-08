Woman arrested for having virtual sex with BF jailed in front of boy

A Florida woman was arrested and charged after participating in a virtual visit with her imprisoned boyfriend, who quickly turned sexual, in front of her son.

Noelle Rascati, 32, chatted on video with her boyfriend Tathan Fields, 26, while her little daughter sat and watched.

Fields was sentenced to 15 years in the Santa Rosa County Jail on robbery and grand theft charges, according to court documents obtained by The Smoking Gun.

