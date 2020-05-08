Woman arrested and charged after telling 911 that her & # 39; P * ssy & # 39; I was 'on fire'

An Ohio woman was arrested and charged after she called 911 and claimed the emergency was that her "little pussy was on fire."

Katrina Morgan, 50, called 911 late on Saturday afternoon to report that her "p * ssy was on fire,quot; and that she needed someone from the fire department to "hose it down," according to the report. of arrest.

Morgan then cut the call, and when a police dispatcher called her, she repeated the claim and asked respondents to "come get her out because she's on fire."

Not surprisingly, reports also say that Morgan "looked very intoxicated,quot; when police officers arrived at her friend Lake Erie's home, and that she smelled of alcohol and "had trouble walking, was dragging her speech," police said.

Morgan was handcuffed and booked into the Ottawa County Jail on multiple charges, including disrupting public service, a felony, and making false alarms and resisting arrest, both misdemeanors.