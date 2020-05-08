Why did Kelly Clarkson ask to be left alone on her birthday?

It seems Kelly Clarkson she remains Miss Independent.

During the Thursday episode at Late night with Seth Meyers, the "Since U Been Gone,quot; singer talked about celebrating her birthday while practicing social distancing, telling the host Seth Meyers that he preferred to play on the big day alone.

"I literally looked at my husband (Brandon Blackstock), ‘Because it was a difficult week of work and without stopping everything, and I said:‘ I don't want to cook a damn meal. I don't want to clean an article of clothing. I do not want to do anything. Possibly if my kids came in and hugged me, it's fine and then they leave, "he joked, adding," So on my birthday, I literally asked to be left alone, which is fun since we're all in isolation. But I am not isolated. I am constantly surrounded by people. So I was alone and I enjoyed it and I did nothing but eat things that I probably put 10 pounds on and saw, you know, what I was seeing, I don't even remember. "