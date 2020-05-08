Why did Kelly Clarkson ask to be left alone on her birthday?

It seems Kelly Clarkson she remains Miss Independent.
During the Thursday episode at Late night with Seth Meyers, the "Since U Been Gone,quot; singer talked about celebrating her birthday while practicing social distancing, telling the host Seth Meyers that he preferred to play on the big day alone.
"I literally looked at my husband (Brandon Blackstock), ‘Because it was a difficult week of work and without stopping everything, and I said:‘ I don't want to cook a damn meal. I don't want to clean an article of clothing. I do not want to do anything. Possibly if my kids came in and hugged me, it's fine and then they leave, "he joked, adding," So on my birthday, I literally asked to be left alone, which is fun since we're all in isolation. But I am not isolated. I am constantly surrounded by people. So I was alone and I enjoyed it and I did nothing but eat things that I probably put 10 pounds on and saw, you know, what I was seeing, I don't even remember. "
But Kelly did Receive an amazing gift. When he remembered his "quarantine birthday," as Seth called it, The voice coach talked about interviewing Julie Andrews on Kelly Clarkson's show, which, as fate would have it, happened on his royal birthday.
"I was able to interview Julie Andrews and she obviously is like a musical theater girl, and I love her," she said enthusiastically. "So it was really cool. I was able to interview her and her daughter (Emma Walton Hamilton) and it was literally, we recorded it for another air date but we did it, like, on my birthday. So it was like a birthday gift from God. And it was the best. "
While talking about the topic of her children. Rose river, 5 and Remington Alexander4, Kelly shared that social distancing with youth has not been an easy feat.
"The little ones are usually, like, best friends," he explained. "This has been like World War III in my house at times and literally has been, I don't even know how to describe it. But one day, I was talking to my producer on the phone and I said, 'One day, I'm having the best day with them and they are so sweet, and the next day is like the incarnation of Satan. "
Shifting gears, the duo also discussed the filming chaos. The voice remotely "Well, if people only knew, especially even the last show, what happened and how it almost didn't happen, there was a lot of chaos on the live show Tuesday," he said. "So, that was hysterical. But, like, minutes before everything, we finally got it."
Tibrina Hobson / Getty Images
And he admitted that he has had a fair amount of technical difficulties: "On Tuesday yes, I didn't realize it because it was just a little box on the little screen they sent us, but it had, like, a Bat Signal of a light, like that It just hit my chest. I didn't notice. And my family and friends sent me a very quick text message that seemed like an idiot to me. "
(E! And NBC are part of the NBCUniversal family.)
%MINIFYHTMLece2d55ff58c43ff649ff6a9ff0b9a3116%